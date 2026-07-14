PS5/Xbox owners get GTA 6 first — will PC finally arrive in 2028 ?

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Developer Rockstar Games has confirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) will not launch on PC alongside its PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S release, saying the studio is prioritising consoles because that is where most of its players are. The announcement leaves PC players without an official release date, though Rockstar has said a PC version will arrive at a later time.
Console-first launch, PC later
GTA 6 is scheduled to launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 19, 2026, with a retail price of $80 (₹7,694.42). In a statement accompanying the platform launch, Rockstar restated that console platforms will receive the game at launch while a PC edition is planned but not ready for the November release window.
“Most of our player base is on consoles, so we are prioritising those platforms for launch,” Rockstar said in its statement. The studio did not provide a timeline for the PC version.
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Former producer points to development priorities
Former Rockstar producer John Ricchio told Kiwi Talkz on YouTube that the decision reflects development priorities rather than a lack of interest in the PC market. “Rockstar typically focuses its time and budget on console versions first because of limited resources,” Ricchio said, clarifying that he meant hardware resources and not the size of the development team.
Ricchio explained that consoles’ fixed hardware makes initial development more straightforward. “It’s easier to build a game within known hardware constraints and then adapt it for PCs, which have a wide range of configurations,” he said. “A PC version usually moves forward only when the porting process is straightforward or when there’s a strong business case.”
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Hardware differences shape release strategy
Industry observers have pointed to Rockstar’s history with staggered releases as a precedent. Grand Theft Auto V arrived on consoles first and reached PC about 18 months later – a pattern that has fuelled speculation the GTA 6 PC release could arrive in 2028 if Rockstar follows a similar schedule.
Ricchio noted that modern consoles such as PS5 and Xbox Series X have narrowed the performance gap with high-end PCs, but he said developers still need to weigh the time and money required for a PC port against other projects. “Time and money spent on one project can’t be used elsewhere,” he said. That’s the reality studios face when planning staggered launches.
No official PC date yet
Rockstar has not provided any specific dates for a PC release, and the company’s announcement offered no new timetable. Analysts say the eventual PC launch will likely depend on internal testing, optimisation work for the many PC configurations, and strategic business considerations such as sales timing and anti-piracy measures. It leaves the PC community without an official release window.
FAQs
Why is GTA 6 not launching on PC at the same time as PS5 and Xbox Series X|S?
Rockstar Games has said it is prioritising consoles because most of its player base is on those platforms. The studio is focusing on the console launch first, while the PC version will come later.
When is GTA 6 releasing on consoles, and what is its price?
GTA 6 is scheduled to launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 19, 2026. The announced retail price is $80, which is around ₹7,694.42.
Has Rockstar announced an official GTA 6 PC release date?
No, Rockstar has not shared any official release date or release window for the PC version yet. It has only confirmed that a PC edition is planned for a later time.
What reasons have been given for GTA 6’s staggered release strategy?
Former Rockstar producer John Ricchio said console development is usually prioritised because fixed hardware makes it easier to optimise the game. PC development takes more time due to the wide range of hardware configurations and added optimisation work.
Could GTA 6 come to PC in 2028?
There is no official confirmation, but some industry observers believe it is possible if Rockstar follows a pattern similar to GTA 5. That game launched on consoles first and arrived on PC about 18 months later.