BGMI back in action with new Nusa Map, in-game events but restricted playtime

Highlights

1. BGMI is back with the 2.5 Update

2. Playtime is limited to three hours for players under 18 and six hours daily for rest of the players

3. To be available for 3 months period to start with, might be banned again if rules violated

After a ban of nearly 10 months, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) is back and playable once again in India. BGMI was banned in India in July 2022, due to issues of server locations and data security. The South Korean video game developer KRAFTON, Inc. has rolled out BGMI 2.5 Update, which it claims offers gamers a refined and immersive experience. However, as users login back in the game, for the first 48 hours, the game’s playability will be staggered, says the company.

Also, with rising concerns about gaming, KRAFTON has decided that the playtime for users under 18 will be three hours whereas for the rest of the players will be six hours daily. Furthermore, parental verification and daily spending limit for minors continue to be a part of the game.

Nusa Map

The update also includes new features such as a brand-new map - Nusa, in-game events, weapon upgrades, and a collection of new skins to enhance the gameplay.

According to KRAFTON, the new map Nusa is a 1x1 map of a resort island located in a tropical zone, making it the smallest map to be introduced in BGMI and will offer a thrilling experience with a single match that only lasts for eight minutes. The map will feature distinctive mechanisms such as Ziplines that players can use to move quickly across the island and Elevators that can be installed in Hotels buildings in “New City”. It also features different attractions and gameplay features such as zorb balls, swimming pool, combustible buildings, and destructible jars.

It will also offer Super Recall, wherein, in duo/squad mode, players who die within a certain time can be recalled to the battlefield carrying a random weapon by any of their surviving teammates. In solo mode, players can be recalled automatically without a teammate's help

New Weapon

The game also has a new weapon – an all-new Tactical Crossbow. Using this, players will be restore the zipline by using a loop and put certain houses on fire by using fire arrows. Players will be able to also shoot more accurately in mid and close range and fire shotgun bullets in peek & fire mode. The mode changes to single-shot when players scope-in.

In addition, there is a new two-seater off-road ATV – that can move swiftly even in the highly curvy terrains and has good stability ensuring that it doesn't roll over easily.

BGMI will also have in game events such as Underworld Unleashed (a 7-day login event , giving out permanent purple grade underworld guardian set), Race To The Top In Battlegrounds (15-day progressive event giving out permanent pink grade Badlands Punk outfit), Hot Drop Into The Battlegrounds (10-day progressive event giving out permanent pink grade sandstrom Set), and Gameplay Glory (15-day progressive event giving out permanent pink grade Noble Lineage set).

KRAFTON is excited about BGMI to be back but the Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship of India Rajeev Chandrasekhar has confirmed on Twitter that as the game complied with the rules, the BGMI game will first be available for 3 months period to start with. The Indian authorities will keep a close watch on BGMI, which will be in regard to addiction and its effects on users. If the game violates any of the rules that might have been set by the government, then it could be banned again.