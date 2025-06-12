BigBasket to launch 10-minute food delivery nationwide by FY26, eyes Zomato and Swiggy users: Report

Tata Group-backed BigBasket is preparing to enter India’s ultra-competitive quick commerce food segment, with plans to launch a nationwide 10-minute delivery service by the end of fiscal year 2026. The initiative will see BigBasket directly challenge food delivery heavyweights like Zomato, Swiggy, and quick-commerce specialists Blinkit and Zepto.

Advertisement

Co-founder Vipul Parekh told Reuters on Tuesday that the new service will target both users of existing food delivery platforms and a fresh customer base seeking fast access to snacks and meals. “We are looking to address the current demand and also unlock new consumers,” Parekh said.

To power this service, BigBasket will rely heavily on its network of dark stores, hyperlocal fulfilment centres designed for swift order processing. The company aims to expand its dark store count from 700 to between 1,000 and 1,200 by the end of 2025.

The move follows a successful pilot programme in Bengaluru that began last month. By the end of July, BigBasket plans to have the service running out of 40 dark stores. Currently, around 5 to 10 percent of customers offered the service are already combining fast-food items with regular grocery orders, a number expected to rise as the offering scales up.

Advertisement

Unlike its rivals, BigBasket’s menu will feature items exclusively from Tata Group-affiliated brands, such as Starbucks and Qmin, the gourmet food division of Indian Hotels. There are no plans to partner with external restaurants for now.

India’s quick commerce sector, valued at $7.1 billion (roughly Rs 60,722 crore), has become the fastest-growing segment in the country’s digital economy, according to a recent Indus Valley report by Blume Ventures. With Blinkit launching Bistro, Zepto rolling out Zepto Cafe, and Swiggy already running Snacc, competition is escalating rapidly.

Despite the fierce rivalry, BigBasket is not currently seeking external funding. “One of the advantages we have is, being a part of Tata Group, you have enough internal capital available,” Parekh said, refuting reports of a potential funding round.

Advertisement

The company remains on track to file for an initial public offering (IPO) within the next 18 to 24 months.