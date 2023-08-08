Bill Gates recollects the time when he thought 'sleep is laziness and unnecessary'

Tech billionaire and philanthropist Bill Gates shared his dramatic shift in perspective regarding the importance of sleep for brain health. Gates featured in the 'Unconfuse Me' podcast with couple Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen, where he shed light on his understanding of sleep's significance.

Known for his relentless work ethic and commitment to innovation, Gates initially held the belief that sleep was a luxury that he could afford to minimize. He candidly recalled his earlier years, stating, "I’ve gone from, in my thirties and forties, when there’d be a conversation about sleep – sadly for me that’s a long time ago – it would be like, 'I only sleep six hours.' And the other guy says, 'I only sleep five!' and 'well, sometimes I don’t sleep at all.' I’d be like, 'Wow, those guys are so good, I need to try harder, because sleep is laziness and unnecessary.'"

However, Gates' viewpoint underwent a significant transformation once he delved into the realm of brain health research. Joining the conversation on the podcast, he highlighted, "Now what we know is that to maintain brain health, getting good sleep – even back to your teen years – is super important. It’s one of the most predictive factors of any dementia, including Alzheimer’s, whether you’re getting good sleep."

This newfound awareness prompted Gates to reevaluate his approach to sleep and prioritize its role in his overall well-being. He revealed that he now pays close attention to his daily sleep scores, recognizing that quality rest is not only essential for cognitive function but also plays a pivotal role in reducing the risk of debilitating brain diseases.

The discussion on the podcast brought to light the broader issue of public awareness about brain health and the importance of adopting brain-healthy habits early in life. Lauren Miller Rogen emphasized the significance of imparting knowledge about brain care to people of all ages, stressing that science must catch up with the potential to delay or even prevent brain-related conditions through lifestyle choices.

Seth Rogen chimed in, expressing the duo's mission to bridge the gap between scientific knowledge and public understanding. He noted, "And what we’ve found as we’ve gone down this brain health journey is that the average person does not even know you can conceptually do things to take care of your brain."

The conversation shed light on the alarming statistic that up to 40% of Alzheimer’s cases are preventable through brain-healthy habits. While this figure may not guarantee complete immunity, it underscores the significant impact that small changes in lifestyle can have on long-term brain health.

