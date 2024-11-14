BSNL launches India’s first direct-to-device satellite service; see details

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced India’s first satellite-to-device service, designed to extend seamless connectivity even to the most isolated parts of the country. Announced on Wednesday by the Indian Department of Telecommunications (DoT), the new service is in collaboration with Viasat, a California-based communications technology company, and aims to provide uninterrupted network access in areas with limited or no cellular coverage.

The initiative, initially showcased at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024, marks a significant step towards bridging India’s digital divide. According to BSNL, the direct-to-device satellite connectivity service has already undergone extensive testing, with promising results in its capability to maintain connections in remote and challenging locations.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) took to X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate the launch, highlighting that BSNL’s service is intended to make satellite communication widely available to Indian users. While satellite connectivity has been previously introduced in devices like Apple’s iPhone 14 for emergency use, such services have so far been restricted in India to government and military use. BSNL’s offering brings the technology to the general public, allowing users to stay connected even in remote locales.

The service is expected to prove particularly useful for users traveling to or residing in remote regions—whether it’s trekkers heading to remote areas like Spiti Valley or families in rural villages across Rajasthan.

BSNL launches India’s 1st Satellite-to-Device service!



Seamless connectivity now reaches India’s remotest corners. pic.twitter.com/diNKjaivFo — DoT India (@DoT_India) November 13, 2024

BSNL’s satellite service will allow users to make emergency calls, send SoS messages, and even process UPI payments in situations where cellular and Wi-Fi networks are unavailable. However, the telecom provider has not yet clarified whether the service will support regular calls or SMS for everyday use outside emergencies.

Viasat, BSNL’s technology partner, explained in a press release last month that the service uses non-terrestrial network (NTN) connectivity through geostationary L-band satellites located 36,000 km above Earth. During the IMC 2024, Viasat demonstrated two-way communication capabilities that highlight the robustness of the technology behind BSNL’s new service.

Despite the excitement surrounding the launch, BSNL has yet to provide details on how users can access the satellite connectivity. It remains unclear whether existing BSNL subscribers will have the service bundled into their current plans or if additional charges will apply. Pricing structures and eligibility requirements are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.