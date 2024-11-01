Bumper Diwali for Ola Electric: Sells over 50,000 units in October on strong demand, registers 74% YoY sales growth

Ola Electric sold over 50,000 units and has registered 41,605 units (as per Vahan data) in October 2024 cementing its market leadership in the EV two-wheeler segment.

Ola reported growth of 74 percent year-on-year (YoY) in registrations in October 2024 compared to the same month last year. The company said it has a consolidated market share of 30 percent making it a major player in the EV two-wheeler segment in India.

An Ola Electric Mobility Limited spokesperson said, “The festive season has been really strong for us on the back of our expansive portfolio, uptick in consumer demand, and the strengthening of our sales network across India. We have witnessed an increase in EV adoption especially in Tier 2 and 3 markets and we are confident that this positive growth will cascade in the coming months as well.”

The latest figures are encouraging amid a lot of criticism for the company’s products on social media after an online spat between CEO Bhavish Aggarwal and comedian Kunal Kamra over its alleged poor after sales and customer services.

Last month, the Department of Consumer Affairs initiated an investigation into Ola Electric's claim of resolving 99 percent of over 10,000 customer complaints concerning its electric scooters. This inquiry follows a show-cause notice from the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) earlier this month, triggered by numerous complaints about Ola’s after-sales service.

Service centre row

According to a PTI report, Ola Electric has expanded its service capacity by over 30 percent to enhance after-sales support across the country to addresses reports of backlogs and high demand that had strained the company’s service resources.

The company has added over 50 service centres nationwide and has recruited over 500 technicians to bolster service support at both new and existing centres.

The PTI report cited a senior executive at Ola Electric, who said the recent expansion has already helped clear around two-thirds of the existing service backlog, with the remainder expected to be resolved in the coming weeks.

The company recently announced a series of initiatives to enhance the after-sales and ownership experience. The company kickstarted #HyperService campaign to double its company-owned service network to 1,000 centres by December 2024.

Additionally, as part of the Network Partner Program, the company will onboard 10,000 partners across sales and service by the end of 2025. The company also announced its EV Service Training Program with the aim of training 1 lakh third-party mechanics to make every mechanic EV-ready across India.

Ola product portfolio

Ola Electric offers an expansive S1 portfolio with six offerings across attractive price points catering to customers with different range requirements. While the premium offerings S1 Pro and S1 Air are priced at Rs 1,34,999 and Rs 1,07,499, respectively, the mass market offerings include S1 X portfolio (2 kWh, 3 kWh, and 4 kWh) priced at Rs 74,999, Rs 87,999, and Rs 101,999, respectively.

At its annual ‘Sankalp’ event in August 2024, the company announced the launch of its Roadster motorcycle series, comprising Roadster X (2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh, 4.5 kWh), Roadster (3.5 kWh, 4.5 kWh, 6 kWh), and Roadster Pro (8 kWh, 16 kWh). The motorcycles offer many segment-first technology and performance features, with their prices starting from Rs 74,999, Rs 1,04,999 and Rs 1,99,999, respectively.