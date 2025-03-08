Can India build its own AI empire? Experts weigh in at India Today Conclave

India is at a crucial juncture in its technological journey: defining its approach to artificial intelligence. At the India Today Conclave 2025, Rahul Kanwal, Executive Director, Business Today, spoke to Puneet Chandok, President, Microsoft India & South Asia and Nitin Mittal, Principal, Deloitte Global AI & Emerging Markets Leader. While the panel discussion was titled "Age of Acceleration: Man Versus Machine", the topic of "Sovereign AI" took centre stage.

Both Mittal and Chandok debated whether India should focus on building sovereign AI capabilities, including its own large language models (LLMs), or leverage existing global AI technologies. The discussion, framed by China's rapid AI progress, revealed both India’s aspirations and the hurdles ahead.

The topic revolved around why China appeared to be outpacing India in AI innovation. Nitin Mittal acknowledged India's strength in "applying technology," creating a "progressive IT services industry," but noted China's greater focus on "product innovation." This, he suggested, explained China's advancements like the "DeepSeek" model.

While admitting India needs more “product research perspective,” Mittal remained optimistic, stating Indian breakthroughs are "inevitable" and that in the fast-paced AI world, "we’re talking of innovation in weeks and days." Puneet Chandok added another dimension, highlighting the need for efficiency, asking, "can we build these models… with lesser dollars and lesser energy consumption?"

On the theme of "Sovereign AI", Mittal strongly advocated for sovereign capability, arguing, "AI is about manufacturing intelligence… That's your sovereign infrastructure." He warned that lacking this would leave India without its own means of producing "the digital product of today, which is intelligence."

Despite this compelling argument, timelines for India achieving sovereign LLMs remain unclear. Mittal conceded it was "difficult to predict," citing the need for "entrepreneurship," "investment," "computing," and "engineering prowess" to converge.

The Conclave debate highlighted India's ambition to be a major AI player. Whether India prioritises sovereign LLMs or a more pragmatic approach focused on application and efficiency, its choices will define its AI identity and its place in the global technological landscape. The discussion made it clear: for India, the AI journey is just beginning.