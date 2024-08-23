Can just typing these 4 letters really crash your Apple iPhone? Here's what you need to know

A newly discovered bug in Apple's iOS software is causing iPhones and iPads to crash when users type a specific sequence of characters. The issue happens when you type "":: followed by any other character into certain search fields on the device.



The bug affects the Spotlight Search and App Library search bar on the home screen. If you type "":: and then any fourth character, your device might freeze, crash, or even reboot. The problem was found in various versions of iOS:



* On iOS 17, typing this sequence causes the home screen to crash and restart.

* On iOS 18 and 18.1, the search feature refreshes as soon as you enter the fourth character but it doesn’t fully crash.

Is this a big risk

It only happens if someone manually types the sequence on their own device. This means it can’t be used by someone else to hack or harm your phone. In many devices we tried, the bug was non-reactive and in some it only refreshed the search.



This isn’t the first time Apple has faced issues like this. Back in 2015, there was a bug called the “Effective Power” bug. It caused iPhones to crash and reboot when they received a specific message. Unlike this new bug, the old one could be triggered remotely by someone else sending you the message.

This bug is more of an annoyance than a serious problem, but users should be aware of it, especially if they frequently use the search features on their iPhones or iPads.

How to avoid the iOS bug

If you're worried about your iPhone or iPad crashing due to the newly discovered iOS bug, here's how you can avoid it:

Simple: Avoid typing the bug trigger. Apart from this, keep an eye out for any software updates from Apple. Once the company becomes aware of the issue, they might release a fix in a future iOS update. Installing updates regularly can help protect your device from bugs and security vulnerabilities.