How to cast ‘Harry Potter’ spells using Apple iPhones to work some ‘Siri magic’

Many Apple features gain popularity among users but only some are aware that iPhone can also understand ‘Harry Potter’ spells. They can perform different functions like switch to silence mode or turn on the flashlight using these spells as voice commands for Siri.

If you are a Potterhead and want to try out these spells on your iPhones, here are the details that you need to know.

Lumos: If you say “Hey Siri, Lumous”, it will turn on the flashlight of your iPhone. In Harry Potter, this spell is also used to turn the wand into a flashlight, illuminating the surroundings.

Nox: To turn off the flashlight, you just need to say, “Hey Siri, Nox”. It is used to extinguish the torch in Harry Potter as well.

Accio: This spell allows you to open an app without even touching the iPhone. You just need to give a voice command, “Hey Siri, Accio Instagram.” Siri will launch the app on the iPhone. In Harry Potter, this spell is used to summon something like a broomstick in the Triwizard Tournament to escape from a dragon.

In addition to these, you can also create your own Harry Potter spells via Siri commands. All you need to do is manually to set up new shortcuts. For example, if you want to set up “Lumos Maxima” spell to turn on iPhone’s flashlight to its maximum level. Here are the steps that you can follow.

1. Open the Shortcuts app, go to the Shortcuts section and then tap on “+” icon on the top right corner.

2. Now tap on the Shortcut at the top and rename it to the name of the spell like “Lumos Maxima”

3. Tap on “Add Action”

4. Now choose “Set Flashlight” from the menu

5. Tap on the blue arrow and turn on the toggle

6. Tap the “Play” button at the bottom of the display to check it out, then tap on “Done”