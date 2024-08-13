Can you marry your AI companion? Replika CEO Eugenia Kuyda seems to think so

In an interview with Decoder host Nilay Patel, Replika founder and CEO Eugenia Kuyda delved into the topic of AI companionship, exploring the boundaries of digital relationships and the ethical complexities of increasingly human-like AI.

Replika is an AI-powered companion app that allows users to create and interact with personalised avatars. These avatars, customisable in appearance and personality, engage in text-based conversations, voice calls, and even augmented and virtual reality experiences.

Kuyda shared that Replika is not meant to replace real-life human connection but, rather, to complement existing relationships. She compares it to the bond one might have with a pet or a therapist, offering a unique form of connection and support.

She also acknowledged the significant advancements in large language models (LLMs) that have fuelled the recent AI boom, allowing Replika to create a more compelling and engaging experience. However, she recognises that LLMs alone are not a silver bullet.

"The LLMs that come out of the box won’t solve these problems," Kuyda explains. "You have to build a lot around it — not just in terms of the user interface and the app but also the logic for LLMs, the architecture behind it."

Replika utilises multiple AI agents and custom datasets to refine conversations, ensuring a more natural and emotionally supportive interaction.

The interview grappled with the ethical considerations of AI companionship, particularly the blurred lines between digital and real-life relationships.

Kuyda addresses the question of whether it's acceptable to form deep attachments to AI companions, even to the point of marriage: "I think it’s alright as long as it’s making you happier in the long run. As long as your emotional well-being is improving, you are less lonely, you are happier, you feel more connected to other people, then yes, it’s okay."

She cited examples of users who have found solace and support through Replika, even using it as a stepping stone to form healthier real-life relationships.