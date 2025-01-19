scorecardresearch
‘Can’t use for now’: TikTok goes dark in US; Apple, Google removes app from stores 

The law passed by the Biden administration says it will be unlawful for “an entity,” “marketplace” like a mobile app store, or “internet hosting services to enable the distribution, maintenance, or updating” of TikTok and other ByteDance products.  

A user shows the message on TikTok app after it stopped working in the United States late on Saturday and disappeared from Apple and Google app stores. A user shows the message on TikTok app after it stopped working in the United States late on Saturday and disappeared from Apple and Google app stores.

The popular video sharing app TikTok has gone offline in the US, just hours before a new law banning the platform came into effect. Users received “you can’t use TikTok for now” message on the app while using it. 

“We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office,” the message read. 

The social media platform had said it would “go dark” on January 19 unless the outgoing Biden administration gave assurances the ban will not be enforced. 

President-elect Donald Trump has said he would “most likely” give TikTok a 90-day reprieve from a ban. 

“The 90-day extension is something that will be most likely done, because it’s appropriate,” Trump told NBC News on Saturday. “If I decide to do that, I'll probably announce it on Monday.” 

The White House said that it was up to the incoming administration to take action. 

Google, Apple remove app 

Apple and Google have removed TikTok from their mobile app stores in the US as required by a law that took effect on January 19, after the social media company’s legal challenges failed to head off the measure passed last year to address national security concerns. 

The removal followed TikTok’s decision to proactively suspend its services to US-based users a few hours earlier when it took its platform offline.  

The law passed by the Biden administration says it will be unlawful for “an entity,” “marketplace” like a mobile app store, or “internet hosting services to enable the distribution, maintenance, or updating” of TikTok and other ByteDance products.  

Companies found in violation could face enormous penalties determined by “multiplying $5,000 by the number of users,” according to the law. In US, around half of the population — the app claims 170 million monthly US users — is on TikTok, which could make the penalty run in massive amount. 

Published on: Jan 19, 2025, 2:23 PM IST
