Donald Trump urges Supreme Court to pause TikTok ban, calls for political resolution

US President-elect Donald Trump has requested the Supreme Court to delay the enforcement of a law that could either ban TikTok or force its sale by January 19, 2025. Arguing for more time, Trump suggested that his incoming administration should have the opportunity to resolve the matter politically.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments on the case on January 10, with the controversial legislation hanging in the balance just a day before Trump assumes office.

The law, passed by Congress in April, mandates that TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, divest the platform to an American entity or face a nationwide ban. TikTok, which boasts over 170 million US users, has challenged the legislation, seeking to have it overturned.

If the Supreme Court upholds the law and ByteDance does not sell the app, TikTok could effectively be banned in the US by January 19.

Trump’s current stance marks a notable shift from 2020, when he attempted to block TikTok in the US over concerns about its Chinese ownership. His recent engagement with the platform signals a softer approach, including a December meeting with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, during which Trump expressed a “warm spot” for the app.

Trump’s lawyer, D. John Sauer, highlighted the president-elect’s intent to find a diplomatic resolution. “President Trump takes no position on the underlying merits of this dispute,” Sauer said. “He respectfully requests that the Court consider staying the Act’s deadline for divestment of January 19, 2025, while it considers the merits of this case.”

The TikTok debate has drawn sharp divides. While free speech advocates argue that banning the app mirrors censorship practices of authoritarian regimes, the Justice Department and many lawmakers maintain that ByteDance’s Chinese ownership poses a national security risk.

TikTok has countered these claims, stating that US user data is stored on Oracle-operated servers within the United States and content moderation for American users is handled domestically.

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, leading a coalition of 22 attorneys general, filed a brief urging the Supreme Court to uphold the legislation, framing TikTok’s divestment as crucial to protecting national interests.

The Supreme Court’s decision will determine the immediate fate of TikTok in the United States. Trump’s appeal for a delay underscores the growing complexity of balancing national security concerns, free speech rights, and political considerations in the digital age.

TikTok, for its part, has yet to respond to the latest developments, while its future hangs in the balance.