Cartoon Network launches digital board game - Gumball's Amazing Party Game!

Encouraging families to come together while staying indoors, CartoonNetwork has launched a digital board game app. The Gumball's Amazing Party Game! is a same-room, multiplayer game where up to four participants can play at once. The app offers a variety of boards - Elmore, The Void, Haunted House and the Rainbow Factory - with each having its own rules and play style. The Gumball's Amazing Party Game! is already available for download on Apple App Store and Google Play.

Each board game ia set in a 3D environment with its own lighting, animation, special effects and music. While the app comes with the first gameboard, set in the Haunted House, available for free, the rest three are available through in-app purchases. The game can be enjoyed by up to four people at once, or as a single player against AI opponents. Each player will be assigned a corner of the board. It also features 20 mega fun mini games to play - from arcade action to tricky puzzles. You can choose one of the eight fan-favourite characters from The Amazing World of Gumball, including Gumball, Darwin, Anais, Nicole, Richard, Penny, Carrie and Tobias. To play the game, users can pick one of the residents of Elmore as the character, and roll the virtual dice to compete.

Cartoon Nework is one the leading kids channel in Asia Pacific offering animated content, including Ben 10, The Powerpuff Girls, Teen Titans Go!, Adventure Time and We Bare Bears; and originals including Monster Beach and Lamput.