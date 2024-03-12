CES 2024: HP Omen Transcend 14 unveiled as the 'world’s lightest 14-inch gaming laptop'

In a flurry of announcements at CES 2024, HP has showcased a range of cutting-edge gaming products under its Omen, HyperX, and Victus brands. While the array of new releases has sparked enthusiasm among gaming enthusiasts, the spotlight undeniably shines on the Omen Transcend 14, touted as the "world’s coolest and lightest 14-inch gaming laptop".

The Omen Transcend 14 stands out not only for its impressive specifications but also for its sleek design and innovative cooling system. With a redesigned chassis weighing just 1.637g and featuring vapour chamber cooling technology, HP claims to have achieved unparalleled performance and efficiency.

At the heart of the Omen Transcend 14 lies the formidable Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, coupled with the powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, promising users an immersive gaming experience like never before.

Key specifications of the HP Omen Transcend 14 include:

- Display: IMAX Enhanced Certified 14-inch OLED screen with 2.8K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3, 500 nits HDR brightness, and VRR support.

- Processor: Options include the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H or the Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU.

- Graphics: Equipped with either an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 or 4070 GPU.

- Battery: Features a 71WHr battery with fast charging capabilities using a 140W USB Type-C charger.

- Memory: Available with 16GB or 32GB RAM and up to a 2TB PCIE Gen 4 SSD storage.

- Connectivity: Offers Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, 2 USB-A ports, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

- Miscellaneous: Includes a HyperX-inspired RGB keyboard and a bundled HyperX Cloud III wireless headset.

- Colours: Available in Shadow Black and Ceramic White.