CES 2025: HP launches AI-driven PCs and workstations; see details

HP showcased its cutting-edge advancements in personal computing at CES 2025, unveiling AI-powered devices designed to enhance productivity, creativity, and collaboration. From sleek notebooks to robust workstations, the company aims to empower professionals and reshape modern workspaces.

The HP EliteBook Ultra G1i, billed as the world’s most immersive AI business notebook, takes centre stage. Powered by Intel Core Ultra processors with up to 48 TOPS of NPU performance, this 14-inch notebook enhances productivity, enabling professionals to create presentations, edit videos, and compose emails at lightning speed. With a built-in 9MP camera, dual microphones, and AI-powered conferencing features, users can present with confidence.

“We designed these devices to supercharge productivity and help professionals reclaim their time,” said Michelle Johnston Holthaus, co-chief executive officer and chief executive officer of Intel Products at Intel Corporation.

The HP EliteBook X Flip G1i also joins the lineup, featuring convertible functionality to adapt to various workstyles, from laptop mode to tablet mode, supported by a lightweight design.

HP introduced the ZBook Ultra G1a, the world’s most powerful 14-inch mobile workstation, and the Z2 Mini G1a, a compact yet powerful mini workstation. Both devices feature AMD Ryzen AI Max PRO processors, delivering exceptional performance for graphics-intensive tasks and AI workloads.

“Z by HP continues to push boundaries, enabling professionals to tackle workflows previously unimaginable on portable devices,” Holthaus added.

HP is also modernising workspace connectivity with the Thunderbolt 4 G6 Docks, the first in the industry to feature proximity activation. These docks detect and prepare connected devices before users even sit down, ensuring a seamless workflow.

Adding to its innovative portfolio, HP launched the Poly Voyager Legend 50 Series headsets with AI-enhanced noise reduction and the HP 400 Quiet Wireless Mouse in multiple colours.

Pricing and Availability

• HP EliteBook Ultra G1i: Available this month, starting at $2,019

• HP ZBook Ultra G1a and Z2 Mini G1a: Launching Spring 2025, pricing to be announced

• HP Thunderbolt 4 G6 Docks: Available April 2025