CES 2025: Intel unveils Core Ultra Series 2 processors with focus on AI performance and power efficiency

At CES 2025, Intel unveiled its highly anticipated Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) processors, setting a new benchmark in mobile computing for businesses, creators, and gamers. These cutting-edge processors boast enhanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, superior efficiency, and significant performance improvements, reflecting Intel’s commitment to redefining the future of personal and edge computing.

“Intel Core Ultra processors are setting new benchmarks for mobile AI and graphics, once again demonstrating the superior performance and efficiency of the x86 architecture as we shape the future of personal computing,” said Michelle Johnston Holthaus, interim co-CEO of Intel and CEO of Intel Products.

Intel Core Ultra 200V Series: Designed for Business

Intel introduced the Core Ultra 200V series, aimed at businesses embracing AI-driven innovation. Equipped with the Intel vPro® platform, these processors deliver unmatched performance, enhanced efficiency, and robust security features.

In collaboration with Microsoft, Intel’s Copilot+ PCs powered by Core Ultra 200V series processors aim to redefine AI-driven productivity while offering long-lasting battery life.

“Copilot+ PCs offer exceptional performance, battery life, enhanced AI experiences, and are all Secured-core PCs with the Microsoft Pluton security processor,” said Pavan Davuluri, corporate vice president, Windows + Devices at Microsoft.

Key Features:

• Enhanced Productivity: Long-lasting battery life with AI-powered functionality.

• Advanced Security: Only hardware-assisted security validated by the MITRE ATT&CK framework.

• Seamless Manageability: New out-of-band diagnosis and Intel® vPro® Fleet Services for remote fleet management.

Core Ultra 200HX and H Series: Elevating Creativity and Gaming

For creators and gamers, Intel launched the Core Ultra 200HX and H series, featuring up to 24 cores, cutting-edge AI acceleration, and groundbreaking power efficiency. These processors are tailored to provide immersive gaming and seamless content creation experiences.

“Our Intel Core Ultra 200HX and H series processors are built for the next generation of creators and gamers,” said Josh Newman, vice president of the Client Computing Group at Intel.

Highlights:

• Enhanced Performance: Up to 41% better multi-thread performance compared to previous generations.

• Immersive Graphics: Intel® Arc™ graphics with Xe cores and AI acceleration deliver up to 22% better gaming performance.

• Future-Ready Design: 33% smaller processor packages enabling premium thin-and-light designs.

AI Optimisation for the Edge

Intel also announced processors designed for edge computing, including the Intel Core Ultra 200S series, which boast remarkable power efficiency and scalability for diverse AI workloads.

Key Innovations:

• AI Excellence: Up to 3.3x higher performance in AI tasks compared to prior generations.

• Media and Analytics: Industry-leading performance in media processing and video analytics.

Availability and Roadmap

Intel Core Ultra 200V series systems will be available starting January 6, 2025, with Core Ultra 200H and U series systems following in February 2025. The high-performance Core Ultra 200HX series is set to launch in the first half of 2025.

Desktop enthusiasts can look forward to Core Ultra 200S series processors, available from January 13, 2025.