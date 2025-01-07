CES 2025: Qualcomm announces Snapdragon X platform for Copilot+ PCs

Qualcomm has unveiled the Snapdragon X Platform, the latest addition to its Snapdragon X Series, aimed at bringing AI capabilities and performance improvements to more affordable PCs. Positioned for devices in the $600 price range, the platform promises multi-day battery life and enhanced AI-driven features, targeting a wider range of users. These new Copilot+ PCs are expected to make advanced computing more accessible.

Bringing AI and Performance to Mainstream Laptops

The Snapdragon X Platform is powered by an 8-core Qualcomm Oryon CPU and features a 45 TOPS NPU for AI-driven tasks. According to Qualcomm, the platform delivers up to 163% faster performance compared to similar processors while consuming less power. It also includes a power-efficient GPU, designed for tasks such as streaming, web browsing, and light content creation.

Mini Desktop PCs Powered by Snapdragon X

In a first for the Snapdragon X Series, Qualcomm announced the development of mini desktop PCs powered by the platform. These devices are designed to meet diverse needs, offering compact, portable computing solutions for consumers, developers, and businesses. These mini desktop PCs will join the lineup of Copilot+ PCs, ensuring a wider variety of form factors for users. While full details are expected soon, this move highlights a shift towards new form factors in the PC market.

Growing AI Ecosystem on Windows 11

The Snapdragon X Series builds on its AI capabilities with more than 50 AI-driven features now supported on Windows 11. These include native apps across categories such as VPNs, security, cloud storage, and music production. Qualcomm reports an increase in app development tailored for the Snapdragon platform, which is gaining traction among developers. One example is the exclusive Moises Live app, a music-focused tool powered by Snapdragon’s AI capabilities.

Device Availability

The new platform is set to power laptops from brands such as Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, and Lenovo, with devices expected to hit the market in early 2025. These Copilot+ PCs have been positioned by Qualcomm as ideal for students, freelancers, and cost-conscious users who require performance and reliability.

While it remains to be seen how well these devices perform in real-world conditions and how they are received by users, Qualcomm’s focus on AI and power efficiency could appeal to those looking for affordable yet capable PCs.