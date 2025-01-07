Dell announces new 'simpler' naming system for products, but it might confuse you even more

At CES 2025, Dell announced it’s completely changing how it names its laptops, desktops, and monitors. The company is getting rid of familiar names like XPS, Inspiron, Latitude, Precision, and OptiPlex. Instead, it’s simplifying everything into three main categories: Dell, Dell Pro, and Dell Pro Max.

But that’s not all. Dell is adding three sub-levels to these categories: Base, Plus, and Premium. So, you’ll soon see products with names like the Dell Plus 32-inch 4K QD-OLED monitor or Dell Pro Premium laptops. This naming approach feels a bit like Apple’s “Pro” and “Max” labels, mixed with car industry terms like “Premium.” However, Dell has clarified that the gaming brand Alienware will continue to use the same naming system it has used for nearly 30 years.

Example of the new names

Here’s how it works:

-A high-end laptop that used to be called Dell Latitude might now be called Dell Pro 13 Premium or Dell Pro 14 Premium, depending on its size.

-The XPS line, which has been Dell’s flagship for premium laptops, will now be replaced by the Dell Premium models.

So, you could end up with names like Dell Pro Max Plus Premium—which feels like a mouthful!

Transitioning from old to new names

Dell isn’t making this change all at once. Current products with the old names (like XPS or Precision) will still be sold until they’re discontinued. After that, they’ll be replaced with these new “Pro,” “Plus,” and “Premium” names. During this transition, it might get tricky for customers to compare the old and new products.

Why this might be a problem

Dell says the change is meant to make things simpler for customers, but it might have the opposite effect. Words like Pro, Max, Premium, and Plus are already overused in the tech world, and this new system might just make Dell’s product names sound generic.

Plus, Dell is stepping away from names that helped build its identity over the years—like XPS, a name strongly associated with high-quality laptops. While simple names might seem helpful, they could also strip away what made Dell’s products unique.

What do you think of Dell’s new naming system? Does it feel simpler or just more confusing?