Chandrayaan-4's backbone technology to be tested by ISRO: Know all about SPADEX mission

Following the triumph of Chandrayaan-3, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is in full swing, focusing on the advancement of technologies pivotal for the Chandrayaan-4 mission, set to return lunar rock samples to Earth. Scheduled for launch in the latter part of this decade, Chandrayaan-4 will entail intricate in-orbit spacecraft docking, a critical step in securely retrieving lunar samples.

The groundbreaking technology pivotal for this mission is poised for testing during the ongoing development of the SPADEX (Space Docking Experiment) mission. The launch date for the mission is yet to be finalised. The mission, conceptualised to refine capabilities in orbital rendezvous, docking, and formation flying, is making substantial progress.

Comprising two IMS class satellites, weighing 200 kg each, the SPADEX initiative features a twin spacecraft system: a Chaser and a Target. These spacecraft are designed to execute precise orbital manoeuvres, marking significant advancements in human spaceflight, in-space satellite servicing, and other proximity operations.

Scheduled for launch aboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, the SPADEX campaign will witness both spacecraft being injected into marginally distinct orbits, a critical aspect of the experimental mission.

The primary objectives of the SPADEX mission encompass autonomous rendezvous and docking capabilities, including the unique task of controlling one spacecraft using the Attitude Control System of the other while in a docked configuration.

Furthermore, the mission aims to demonstrate formation flying techniques and conduct remote robotic arm operations, signalling a leap forward in space technology.

The journey towards the realisation of SPADEX began with preliminary studies in 2016, culminating in the project's approval by the Government of India in 2017, initially backed by a Rs 10 crore funding allocation. ISRO subsequently sought proposals in June 2019 to explore remote robotic arm operations and related technologies on the PSLV fourth stage (PS4) orbital platform, further solidifying the mission's development.

Currently, the SPADEX mission has received a substantial funding injection, amounting to around Rs 125 crore.

