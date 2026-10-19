Character.AI bankruptcy explained: Why Disney will pay $60 million a year to hire 66 employees

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Character.AI's computing costs outpace revenue

According to Reuters, Character.AI spent $56.1 million on computing between January and August 2026. Its total monthly revenue, including subscriptions and advertising, peaked at $5.3 million in August. According to reported bankruptcy disclosures, the company was losing about $8 million to $9 million a month.

Generative AI services need computing resources to process user prompts and generate responses, a process known as inference. Frequent and lengthy conversations can increase these costs. Character.AI's financial difficulties show why a large user base alone cannot guarantee profitability.

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Why Disney is spending $60 million on AI talent

According to Business Insider, Disney plans to pay $60 million annually in compensation to 66 Character.AI employees it has offered jobs to. It has also set aside a $30 million retention pool, with total compensation and retention spending expected to reach $180 million over three years.

The move follows Disney's appointment of Character.AI's former CEO, Karandeep Anand, as its first company-wide chief technology officer, effective October 2, 2026. Anand is expected to help advance Disney's technology strategy.

Disney has separately offered $20 million for a non-exclusive, perpetual licence to certain Character.AI technology and intellectual property. The proposed transaction remains subject to a court-supervised sale process and competing bids.

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What this means for AI startups

Character.AI's case highlights the challenge of balancing user growth, computing expenses, monetisation and legal obligations. While companies such as Disney continue to invest in AI expertise, consumer AI startups must find ways to turn engagement into sustainable revenue.