ChatGPT gets big update! OpenAI's chatbot will now be able to access real-time data on internet; check how to use it

ChatGPT is getting a big update. The chatbot will be able to access the internet almost a year after it was launched. Previously, OpenAI's chatbot was only able to access information up to September 2021. The announcement was made on OpenAI's official X (formerly Twitter) handle. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reposted the company's official tweet with the statement 'we are so back'. This new move comes just days after OpenAI announced that ChatGPT can also 'see', 'hear', and 'talk'.

How will the new feature help?

The user will be able to look for current content which may be more reliable and updated. The ChatGPT bot will be able to crawl the internet for the latest updates on the query you ask. According to OpenAI, the new feature will is available to Plus and Enterprise users. The same will be expanded to all users soon.

How to enable the new ChatGPT feature?

The user will need to choose the option 'Browse with Bing' in the selector under the GPT-4 drop down menu. Every time you post a query, the chatbot will then show a small window with 'Browsing' written on it.

Earlier this week, OpenAI made an announcement that ChatGPT can 'see','hear' and 'talk'. What this means is that the chatbot will be able to analyse images, apart from just text. Be it complex graphs or even daily-life objects like a cycle or water bottle, it can provide insights based on the image input. The user can also provide voice input to the chatbot on the ChatGPT app on Android and iOS.

An addition to the feature list is that ChatGPT will be able to respond using natural-sounding language. The current features are mostly restricted to the English language for now but OpenAI is expected to expand the functionality. The new updates are also limited to ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise users.

Meta AI announcements

Meta has also made some major announcements in the field of AI. The company has introduced its first chatbot Meta AI which is trained on the Llama 2 language model. Meta will be integrating new chatbots in their most popular products which include WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger. The Facebook parent company will also be bringing AI chatbots based on celebrities. Each of these AI chatbots will have a different backstory and hence they will react to each query differently.

