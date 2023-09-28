scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger to get AI chatbots played by celebrities like MrBeast, Snoop Dogg, Kendall Jenner

Unlike other popular chatbots like ChatGPT, and Bard, the Meta AI chatbot can generate images like Midjourney and Dall-E, but within the chat window

Meta has built multiple AI assistants played by celebrities like Kendall Jenner Meta has built multiple AI assistants played by celebrities like Kendall Jenner
SUMMARY
  • Meta AI will be available in text-based chats with access to real-time information
  • Meta has partnered with Microsoft's Bing search engine to provide real-time and updates responses
  • There are 28 additional AIs available on WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram, some played by cultural icons and influencers

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a flurry of announcements at the Meta Connect 2023. The Facebook parent company revealed new plans for its biggest products: WhatsApp and Instagram. The popular applications are set to get AI-powered assistants with different personalities and use cases. Meta claims all these AI Assistants are powered by Llama 2 and are trained using a unique backstory, which lets them provide varying results.

What can the Meta AI be used for? 

Meta AI will be available in text-based chats with access to real-time information. Meta has partnered with Microsoft's Bing search engine to provide real-time and updated responses. Unlike other popular chatbots like ChatGPT, and Bard, the Meta AI chatbot can generate photorealistic images like Midjourney and Dall-E but within the chat window. 

Multiple AI characters

There are 28 additional AIs available on WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram, some played by cultural icons and influencers. These AIs have unique personalities and can engage in conversations with users. Initially, the knowledge base of the celebrity AI will be limited with the exception of Meta AI, Bru, and Perry chatbots. These three chatbots will be able to access data from the internet via Bing search engine. 

List of AI assistants announced by Meta:

  • Charli D’Amelio as Coco, Dance enthusiast
  • Chris Paul as Perry, Pro golfer helping you perfect your stroke
  • Dwyane Wade as Victor, Ironman triathlete motivating you to be your best self
  • Izzy Adesanya as Luiz, Showy MMA prospect who can back up his trash talk
  • Kendall Jenner as Billie, No-BS, ride-or-die companion
  • LaurDIY as Dylan, Quirky DIY and Craft expert and companion for Gen Z
  • MrBeast as Zach, The big brother who will roast you — because he cares
  • Naomi Osaka as Tamika, Anime-obsessed Sailor Senshi in training
  • Paris Hilton as Amber, Detective partner for solving whodunnits
  • Raven Ross as Angie, Workout class queen who balances fitness with meditation
  • Roy Choi as Max, Seasoned sous chef for culinary tips and tricks
  • Sam Kerr as Sally, Free-spirited friend who’ll tell you when to take a deep breath
  • Snoop Dogg as Dungeon Master, Choose your own adventure with the Dungeon Master
  • Tom Brady as Bru, Wisecracking sports debater who pulls no punches


Availability

The introduction of AI features is starting with a beta rollout in the United States, with plans to add more characters and expand AI capabilities in the future.

AI Studio

Meta is also introducing an AI creation platform called "AI studio". This will allow developers and non-coders to build third-party AIs for messaging services. Businesses can also create AIs to enhance customer service, and creators can build AIs for their virtual presence. A sandbox for creating AIs will be released in the coming year. 

Published on: Sep 28, 2023, 7:55 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
