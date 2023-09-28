Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger to get AI chatbots played by celebrities like MrBeast, Snoop Dogg, Kendall Jenner

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a flurry of announcements at the Meta Connect 2023. The Facebook parent company revealed new plans for its biggest products: WhatsApp and Instagram. The popular applications are set to get AI-powered assistants with different personalities and use cases. Meta claims all these AI Assistants are powered by Llama 2 and are trained using a unique backstory, which lets them provide varying results.
What can the Meta AI be used for?
Meta AI will be available in text-based chats with access to real-time information. Meta has partnered with Microsoft's Bing search engine to provide real-time and updated responses. Unlike other popular chatbots like ChatGPT, and Bard, the Meta AI chatbot can generate photorealistic images like Midjourney and Dall-E but within the chat window.
Multiple AI characters
There are 28 additional AIs available on WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram, some played by cultural icons and influencers. These AIs have unique personalities and can engage in conversations with users. Initially, the knowledge base of the celebrity AI will be limited with the exception of Meta AI, Bru, and Perry chatbots. These three chatbots will be able to access data from the internet via Bing search engine.
List of AI assistants announced by Meta:
Availability
The introduction of AI features is starting with a beta rollout in the United States, with plans to add more characters and expand AI capabilities in the future.
AI Studio
Meta is also introducing an AI creation platform called "AI studio". This will allow developers and non-coders to build third-party AIs for messaging services. Businesses can also create AIs to enhance customer service, and creators can build AIs for their virtual presence. A sandbox for creating AIs will be released in the coming year.
