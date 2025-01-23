scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
ChatGPT goes down: Users report outage as AI chatbot is inaccessible

Feedback

ChatGPT goes down: Users report outage as AI chatbot is inaccessible

ChatGPT website goes down, leaving users stranded without the popular AI chatbot.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel

OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT is down as users report a massive server outage, leaving them unable to access the chatbot. Thousands of users have reported facing issues, and the platform remains inaccessible for all.

As of right now, users who are trying to access the AI chatbot via its website are unable to even login, as the website shows a  "Bad gateway" banner. 

Down Detector, which is a platform for users to report server outages across websites and applications, shows a massive spike in problems reported for OpenAI and ChatGPT.

However, the mobile app seems to be working normally at the moment, responding to prompts and generating illustrations without a hitch.

On its Status page where OpenAI provides real-time information about any issues, outages and performance quality, there is a mention of "degraded performance" for ChatGPT, and a note that the issue has been identified and the company is working on a fix.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Jan 23, 2025, 6:02 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement