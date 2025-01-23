ChatGPT goes down: Users report outage as AI chatbot is inaccessible

OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT is down as users report a massive server outage, leaving them unable to access the chatbot. Thousands of users have reported facing issues, and the platform remains inaccessible for all.

As of right now, users who are trying to access the AI chatbot via its website are unable to even login, as the website shows a "Bad gateway" banner.

Down Detector, which is a platform for users to report server outages across websites and applications, shows a massive spike in problems reported for OpenAI and ChatGPT.

However, the mobile app seems to be working normally at the moment, responding to prompts and generating illustrations without a hitch.

On its Status page where OpenAI provides real-time information about any issues, outages and performance quality, there is a mention of "degraded performance" for ChatGPT, and a note that the issue has been identified and the company is working on a fix.