ChatGPT-maker OpenAI offers over Rs 16 lakh for finding flaws in its AI systems

ChatGPT maker OpenAI has announced the launch of its Bug Bounty program. The program offers rewards of up to $20,000 (Roughly Rs 16.42 lakh) for individuals who report vulnerabilities in the company's artificial intelligence systems. The bounty program has been listed on Bugcrowd and OpenAI is offering $20,000 as the maximum reward and $200-$6500 per vulnerability.

The Bug Bounty program went live on Tuesday. It aims to encourage programmers and ethical hackers to report any bugs they find in OpenAI's software systems.

The Bug Bounty program has been launched following the ban of ChatGPT in Italy due to a suspected breach of privacy rules. The ban has prompted regulators in other European countries to investigate generative AI services more closely.

Earlier in April, Italy became the first country to temporarily block ChatGPT over data privacy concerns.

OpenAI has invited researchers to review certain functionality of ChatGPT and the framework of how OpenAI systems communicate and share data with third-party applications. However, the program does not include incorrect or malicious content produced by OpenAI systems.

On the listed page by OpenAI says, "Our mission is to ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity."

OpenAI released ChatGPT in November last year and has also become the fastest platform to gain 1 million active users. The company is backed by Microsoft that has decided to invest $10 billion in OpenAI. While the chatbot is adept at answering complex questions and solving intricate problems, it is prone to factual inaccuracies. The Bug Bounty program is expected to help OpenAI's latest initiative to ensure the accuracy, reliability, and security of its AI systems.

