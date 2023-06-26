ChatGPT-maker OpenAI planning to launch marketplace for AI applications

The company behind the famous platform ChatGPT is reportedly planning to launch a marketplace. This platform by OpenAI will mainly focus on use by enterprises. This marketplace would enable developers to sell their AI models built on top of OpenAI's own AI technology, according to a report by The Information.

The marketplace aims to cater to enterprise customers who often customize OpenAI's ChatGPT technology for specific use cases, such as fraud detection or market research. The models created by these developers could be made available to other businesses through OpenAI's proposed marketplace.

The report suggests the potential plans for the marketplace were revealed by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman during a meeting with developers in London. If realized, this marketplace could potentially compete with existing app stores operated by OpenAI's customers and technology partners, including Salesforce and Microsoft. Additionally, it could help OpenAI expand its customer base and make its technology more accessible to a wider audience.

The Information, which reported on these developments, also mentioned that two OpenAI customers, Aquant (a manufacturer software provider) and Khan Academy (an education app maker), may express interest in offering their AI models powered by ChatGPT on OpenAI's marketplace.

Since its launch in late 2022, ChatGPT has gained significant adoption among businesses looking to automate tasks and enhance operational efficiency. As companies race to leverage the capabilities of advanced large language models (LLMs), offering customers new tools based on AI software has become a competitive market.

