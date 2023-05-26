ChatGPT-maker OpenAI under investigation in Canada over privacy concerns

In response to growing concerns over privacy, Canadian privacy regulators have announced a joint investigation into OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT. This move by the Canadian government follows a trend of major governments worldwide scrutinizing the regulation of artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada stated that the federal privacy regulator, along with counterparts in Quebec, British Columbia, and Alberta, will specifically investigate whether OpenAI has obtained proper consent for the collection, use, and disclosure of personal information of Canadian residents through the use of ChatGPT.

The Canadian investigation will also focus on whether OpenAI has fulfilled its obligations regarding openness, transparency, access, accuracy, and accountability.

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada stated that due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, no further details are currently available. However, the findings of the investigation will be reported publicly once they are concluded.

The introduction of ChatGPT, a highly popular chatbot, has intensified the AI race among tech giants, including Alphabet Inc and Meta. As governments grapple with the need to develop laws to govern this groundbreaking technology, they find themselves facing a complex challenge.

ChatGPT has the capability to generate a wide range of content, including articles, essays, jokes, and poetry, in response to user prompts. OpenAI, a private company with backing from Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), made ChatGPT available to the public free of charge in late November.

