ChatGPT now answers 2.5 billion queries a day, closes in on Google Search

In just a few short months, ChatGPT has seen an astonishing rise in global usage, now fielding a staggering 2.5 billion queries per day.

The AI chatbot, developed by OpenAI, has become a dominant force on the internet, revolutionising how people search for information, learn new skills, solve problems, and even write content. According to the company’s disclosure to Axios, ChatGPT is processing nearly one-third as many daily queries as Google, which handles an estimated 14 to 16 billion searches globally each day.

AI Goes Mainstream

OpenAI's latest internal figures reveal that 330 million of ChatGPT’s daily prompts come from users in the United States alone. The rest are spread across nearly every country in the world, with growing adoption in India, the UK, Europe, and parts of Africa and Latin America.

This is a marked acceleration, up from just 1 billion daily queries in late 2024. At the current pace, ChatGPT is on track to process over 900 billion queries per year, a feat that underscores the scale of the platform’s global adoption.

Challenging the Search Giant

The sheer volume of user interaction suggests that large language models are beginning to challenge traditional search engines in both usage and public trust. While Google remains the undisputed leader in search, the rise of AI chatbots like ChatGPT is reshaping how millions approach everyday queries, particularly among younger users and knowledge workers.

Unlike search engines, ChatGPT provides instant, conversational responses that compile information, offer summaries, and even generate code or content on demand. This immediacy and usefulness have contributed to its explosive popularity.

What’s Next?

With OpenAI continually improving its models and integrating multimodal capabilities (text, voice, image, and code), ChatGPT is already seeing deeper integration into tools like Microsoft Office, third-party apps, and voice assistants. The lines between AI chatbots and conventional computing are blurring rapidly.

If current growth continues, experts believe ChatGPT may soon surpass Google in daily queries for certain tasks, particularly among users who favour direct, conversational answers over traditional web links.