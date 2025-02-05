ChatGPT on WhatsApp now supports image and voice inputs

OpenAI has expanded ChatGPT’s functionality on WhatsApp, allowing users to interact with the AI chatbot using images and voice messages. Initially launched in December 2024 with only text-based interactions, this upgrade enhances user experience by making communication more seamless and intuitive.

According to a report by Android Authority, the latest update enables users to send an image or an audio message to ChatGPT, which will then respond via text. However, the AI does not generate images or reply with voice messages at this stage.

Related Articles

The image-processing capability allows users to upload pictures and ask related questions. OpenAI’s computer vision technology helps the chatbot analyze the image and respond accordingly. This can be used for object recognition, meme rating, or other visual queries. However, users should be cautious while sharing sensitive or personal images, as they will be processed on OpenAI’s servers.

Similarly, voice message support eliminates the need for typing lengthy queries. Users can now simply send an audio note, and ChatGPT will process the message and respond with a text-based reply.

The report also indicates that OpenAI may introduce a sign-in option for ChatGPT on WhatsApp. While details remain unclear, this feature could allow users to sync their chat history across devices, making interactions more consistent between WhatsApp, the ChatGPT app, and the web client.

📢 1-800-ChatGPT WhatsApp Updates



- You can now upload images when asking a question



- You can talk to ChatGPT using voice messages



- And coming soon, you can link your ChatGPT account (Free, Plus, Pro) for more usage — OpenAI (@OpenAI) February 5, 2025

How to Access ChatGPT on WhatsApp

OpenAI launched an official phone number for ChatGPT (+1-800-242-8478) in December, enabling users to save it in their contacts and start a conversation directly via WhatsApp.

The feature is available globally, and users in the US and Canada can even call the number to interact with the chatbot via voice.