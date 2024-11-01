ChatGPT search is here, merging real-time results with AI-powered conversations: How to use it

In a major update, ChatGPT has launched a new search feature, allowing users to access real-time web results seamlessly within the AI chat interface. Covering everything from sports scores to stock updates, this feature bridges the gap between conversational AI and timely information, eliminating the need to switch back and forth between a traditional search engine and the chat platform.

The feature will activate automatically when ChatGPT determines web results are needed, or users can opt to start a search by clicking the new web search icon. Currently available for ChatGPT Plus and Team subscribers, the feature will roll out soon to Enterprise and Education accounts, with full access for free users expected in the coming months.

For media organisations, ChatGPT’s search represents a new way to reach and engage audiences by providing content links directly within chat responses. “ChatGPT search promises to better highlight and attribute information from trustworthy news sources, benefiting audiences while expanding the reach of publishers like ourselves who produce premium journalism,” shared Pam Wasserstein, President of Vox Media.

Bringing Trusted Sources to the Conversation

With each response, users can now see citations and click the “Sources” button for more detailed information from linked articles, blogs, and reputable sites. Louis Dreyfus, CEO & Publisher of Le Monde, explained that this integration is a pivotal moment: “Partnering with OpenAI positions Le Monde at the forefront of this shift, allowing us to test innovations at an early stage while safeguarding journalism’s core values and integrity.”

The upgrade is also designed to support media and content creators, featuring collaborative partnerships with global publishers, including Associated Press, Financial Times, The Atlantic, and News Corp. The links provide immediate access to quality content, driving visibility for publishers in an increasingly AI-focused landscape. Mathias Sanchez, SVP Global Strategic Partnerships at Axel Springer SE, noted, “As AI reshapes the media landscape, Axel Springer’s partnership with OpenAI opens up tremendous opportunities for innovative advancements and trustworthy journalism.”

How to Use ChatGPT’s Enhanced Search Feature

1. Ask a Question: Start by entering a question in the ChatGPT message bar. The AI will automatically activate web search if it determines that real-time information is needed.

2. Choose Web Search Manually: If you’d like to trigger a search manually, simply click the globe icon (web search) next to the chat input area.

3. Review Sources: For questions with web-based answers, click the “Sources” button to view citations in a sidebar. This opens access to additional content from reputable sources.

4. Follow-Up for More Detail: Keep the conversation going by asking follow-up questions. ChatGPT retains context, enabling a deeper dive into each topic with real-time data at your fingertips.