ChatGPT Search vs Google Search: A new challenger in the search game

For years, Google has been synonymous with online searching. We don’t search anymore; we Google. But a new contender is stepping onto the stage, aiming to transform how we access information online. Say hello to ChatGPT Search. Could this signal the dawn of a new era?

What is ChatGPT Search?

Launched just last week, ChatGPT Search is an AI-driven search engine built on the robust backend of other search engines, including Microsoft’s Bing - a key ally, given Microsoft’s significant investment in OpenAI. This feature merges ChatGPT’s conversational prowess with live search capabilities, offering users a blend of natural language understanding and up-to-date information. The experience is reminiscent of Microsoft Copilot, complete with inline citations and a polished interface.

How Can You Use ChatGPT Search?

Getting started with ChatGPT Search requires a ChatGPT Plus membership.

• On the web: Install OpenAI’s Chrome extension to make ChatGPT your default search engine.

• On mobile: Use the ChatGPT app, tap the globe icon, and explore the new feature.

ChatGPT Search vs Google Search: A Query-by-Query Breakdown

1. Latest updates on NVIDIA stock

• Google Search: Displays a graph of current stock rates and insights into the company’s market valuation.

• ChatGPT Search: Offers a concise summary of stock prices, market valuation, and NVIDIA’s recent triumph over Apple in valuation, alongside the demand for its Blackwell GPU.

Verdict: Google is quicker; ChatGPT delivers more context.

2. Top scorer in UCL

• Google Search: Links to UEFA’s all-time goal scorer stats.

• ChatGPT Search: Displays a detailed table of top scorers for the current UCL season, including Viktor Gyökeres leading with five goals. It also covers all-time scorers like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Verdict: ChatGPT’s contextual understanding wins here.

3. Best smartphones under ₹30,000

• Google Search: Shows a mix of product links, prices, and options to browse compiled lists with pros and cons.

• ChatGPT Search: Lists the top five smartphones with brief descriptions and prices but no purchase links.

Verdict: Google edges ahead with shopping convenience.

4. What’s the weather like tomorrow?

• Google Search: Provides a comprehensive weather forecast with precise location targeting.

• ChatGPT Search: Delivers a plain text summary without location-specific precision.

Verdict: Google’s granular data dominates.

5. What’s $999 in INR?

• Google Search: Displays live exchange rates and fluctuations, showing $999 = ₹84,152.89.

• ChatGPT Search: Offers a slightly outdated rate, calculating $999 = ₹84,046.87.

Verdict: Google’s real-time accuracy seals the deal.

6. Best things to see in Istanbul

• Google Search: Lists attractions alongside sponsored ticket links, with an AI overview.

• ChatGPT Search: Presents a clean top 10 list with descriptions of Istanbul’s must-see sites.

Verdict: ChatGPT offers a clutter-free experience.

Should You Switch to ChatGPT Search?

ChatGPT Search provides a polished and articulate alternative to Google, particularly for queries requiring structured, narrative-like responses. Its clean interface - free from ads - is a welcome change. However, it falters with real-time data, especially in domains like finance and weather.

Meanwhile, Google Search retains its throne with unparalleled speed, real-time updates, and robust integrations. The downside? Cluttered results filled with ads.

Switching to ChatGPT Search comes at a cost - literally, with its monthly fee. Google, despite its flaws, remains free and reliable. But with AI gaining momentum, ChatGPT Search might just be the start of something transformative.