ChatGPT Search vs Google Search: A new challenger in the search game

For years, Google has been synonymous with online searching. We don’t search anymore; we Google. But a new contender is stepping onto the stage, aiming to transform how we access information online. Say hello to ChatGPT Search. Could this signal the dawn of a new era?
What is ChatGPT Search?
Launched just last week, ChatGPT Search is an AI-driven search engine built on the robust backend of other search engines, including Microsoft’s Bing - a key ally, given Microsoft’s significant investment in OpenAI. This feature merges ChatGPT’s conversational prowess with live search capabilities, offering users a blend of natural language understanding and up-to-date information. The experience is reminiscent of Microsoft Copilot, complete with inline citations and a polished interface.
How Can You Use ChatGPT Search?
Getting started with ChatGPT Search requires a ChatGPT Plus membership.
• On the web: Install OpenAI’s Chrome extension to make ChatGPT your default search engine.
• On mobile: Use the ChatGPT app, tap the globe icon, and explore the new feature.
ChatGPT Search vs Google Search: A Query-by-Query Breakdown
1. Latest updates on NVIDIA stock
• Google Search: Displays a graph of current stock rates and insights into the company’s market valuation.
• ChatGPT Search: Offers a concise summary of stock prices, market valuation, and NVIDIA’s recent triumph over Apple in valuation, alongside the demand for its Blackwell GPU.
Verdict: Google is quicker; ChatGPT delivers more context.
2. Top scorer in UCL
• Google Search: Links to UEFA’s all-time goal scorer stats.
• ChatGPT Search: Displays a detailed table of top scorers for the current UCL season, including Viktor Gyökeres leading with five goals. It also covers all-time scorers like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
Verdict: ChatGPT’s contextual understanding wins here.
3. Best smartphones under ₹30,000
• Google Search: Shows a mix of product links, prices, and options to browse compiled lists with pros and cons.
• ChatGPT Search: Lists the top five smartphones with brief descriptions and prices but no purchase links.
Verdict: Google edges ahead with shopping convenience.
4. What’s the weather like tomorrow?
• Google Search: Provides a comprehensive weather forecast with precise location targeting.
• ChatGPT Search: Delivers a plain text summary without location-specific precision.
Verdict: Google’s granular data dominates.
5. What’s $999 in INR?
• Google Search: Displays live exchange rates and fluctuations, showing $999 = ₹84,152.89.
• ChatGPT Search: Offers a slightly outdated rate, calculating $999 = ₹84,046.87.
Verdict: Google’s real-time accuracy seals the deal.
6. Best things to see in Istanbul
• Google Search: Lists attractions alongside sponsored ticket links, with an AI overview.
• ChatGPT Search: Presents a clean top 10 list with descriptions of Istanbul’s must-see sites.
Verdict: ChatGPT offers a clutter-free experience.
Should You Switch to ChatGPT Search?
ChatGPT Search provides a polished and articulate alternative to Google, particularly for queries requiring structured, narrative-like responses. Its clean interface - free from ads - is a welcome change. However, it falters with real-time data, especially in domains like finance and weather.
Meanwhile, Google Search retains its throne with unparalleled speed, real-time updates, and robust integrations. The downside? Cluttered results filled with ads.
Switching to ChatGPT Search comes at a cost - literally, with its monthly fee. Google, despite its flaws, remains free and reliable. But with AI gaining momentum, ChatGPT Search might just be the start of something transformative.
For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today