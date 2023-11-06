ChatGPT vs Grok: How is Elon Musk’s ‘rebellious’ AI chatbot different from OpenAI’s ChatGPT

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has launched his own artificial intelligence chatbot called Grok, which rivals chatbots like ChatGPT. However, this chatbot apparently has a ‘rebellious streak’. xAI, Musk’s AI company, wrote in a blogpost that Grok is inspired by The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, the cult sci-fi comedy by British author Douglas Adams.

Musk revealed that the chatbot is designed to have a ‘little humour in its responses’. Not just this, it comes with a ‘rebellious streak’ and ‘loves sarcasm’. The company wrote, “It will also answer spicy questions that are rejected by most other AI systems.”

Announcing Grok!



Grok is an AI modeled after the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, so intended to answer almost anything and, far harder, even suggest what questions to ask!



Grok is designed to answer questions with a bit of wit and has a rebellious streak, so please don’t use… — xAI (@xai) November 5, 2023

One of the biggest factors that sets it apart from OpenAI’s ChatGPT is that all premium users on X, formerly known as Twitter, will get access to this AI chatbot after testing. Moreover, the chatbot will have real-time access to the X platform. As per the official Grok website, only verified users on X can have early access to the AI chatbot.

Example of Grok vs typical GPT, where Grok has current information, but other doesn’t pic.twitter.com/hBRXmQ8KFi — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2023

The Tesla CEO also posted a comparison screenshot of Grok and another AI chatbot conversation, revealing that the latter has better current information. Notably, xAI has already clarified that just like any other Large Language Model, Grok can “still generate false or contradictory information”.

Grok has been trained for 2 months and is available for select users only. As per the company blog, Grok-1 has surpassed GPT-3.5, the model used in ChatGPT for free.

Elon Musk launched xAI back in July this year with former employees of OpenAI, Deepmind and more. The company is also looking to expand its team. As per the job listings on X, xAI is looking for AI Tutor and Member of Technical Staff.

Talking about the goal behind launching this chatbot, xAI wrote in a blogpost, “We believe that it is important to design AI tools that are useful to people of all backgrounds and political views. We also want to empower our users with our AI tools, subject to the law. Our goal with Grok is to explore and demonstrate this approach in public.”

