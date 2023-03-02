ChatGPT will soon be everywhere! OpenAI announces official API, GPT 3.5 Turbo for developers

OpenAI has recently announced that it will now allow third-party developers to integrate ChatGPT into their apps and services via an API. According to OpenAI, its new model family, called GPT 3.5 Turbo, is the “best model for many non-chat use cases.”

OpenAI claims that its ChatGPT API can be used for more than just creating an AI-powered chat interface, citing several companies that have used it for that purpose, including Snap's My AI feature, which was announced recently. OpenAI is offering 1,000 tokens for $0.002, which it claims is “10x cheaper than our existing GPT-3.5 models,” thanks in part to “a series of system-wide optimizations.”

It's important to note that the model is not the same one that Bing is using, which Microsoft has called a “new, next-generation OpenAI large language model” that's “even faster, more accurate and more capable” than ChatGPT and GPT 3.5. However, given Microsoft's significant investment in OpenAI, it's not surprising that it has access to technology that is not available to the average developer. Microsoft is also using a significant amount of its own technology for Bing.

According to OpenAI's documentation, one token generally corresponds to ~4 characters in English, and sending one snippet of text for the API to respond to could cost several tokens. OpenAI is also offering developers a dedicated instance of ChatGPT if they're running a monstrous amount of data through the API, providing more control over the model, response time, and conversation length with the bot.

In addition to ChatGPT API for developers, OpenAI has also announced a new API for Whisper, its speech-to-text model, which can transcribe or translate audio for $0.006 per minute. Although the Whisper model is open source, OpenAI likely has access to more powerful hardware, making the API a faster and more efficient option, particularly for lower-powered devices like phones.

OpenAI has also made some changes to its developer terms of service, including a policy change that it won't use data submitted through the API to train its models unless customers explicitly give permission. This change could help alleviate concerns about proprietary information being put into the bot, as some companies have barred employees from using the technology altogether.

