ChatGPT's new GPT-4 Turbo update to use more controversial language, say OpenAI

The new updated version of ChatGPT will make your responses more direct and less wordy. ChatGPT maker OpenAI has released a new update that makes the free-to-use AI system respond to the user's query directly and uses controversial language in the responses.

However, the latest update, GPT-4 Turbo, is only available to the subscribed users of ChatGPT. This includes those who have paid for ChatGPT Plus, Enterprise or API, as reported by the mint.

"Our new GPT-4 Turbo is now available to paid ChatGPT users. We’ve improved capabilities in writing, math, logical reasoning, and coding," OpenAI wrote on X, announcing the new update.

Additionally, the upgrade is a major one as the latest update has also been trained on data until April 2024. Its previous version was updated only until April 2023.

The most recent upgrade was released after OpenAI's broad release of the GPT-4 with Vision API to developer accounts. According to the corporation, the new API will facilitate the creation of more effective apps and expedite procedures.

