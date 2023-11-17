China now has fastest internet in the world that can download movies like 'Tiger 3', 'Pippa' over 150 times in a second

China has now become the top country to offer the fastest internet speed ever. This speed is over 10 times the current fastest internet connection in the US. As per a report by South China Morning Post, this network offers 1.2 Tbps, which is equal to 1200Gbps. It surpasses fastest internet in the US as it offers 400 Gbps 5G internet speed. It was revealed that this internet network was developed jointly by the Tsinghua University, China Mobile, HUAWEI and CERNET.com Corporation.

The report added that users can transfer over 150 high-definition films per second. It was revealed that the backbone of this internet connection is formed with 3,000 km spread across Beijing, Wuhan and Guangzhou using optical fibre cables. It was being tested in the area since July this year and this week, it finally rolled out for users in China.

It was revealed that the connection between Beijing-Wuhan-Guangzhou is a part of China’s Future Internet Technology Infrastructure (FITI), a project 10 years in the making and the latest version of the national China Education and Research Network (Cernet).

The FITI project leader stated that this internet connection is not only a successful operation but it will also offers China the “advanced technology to build an even faster internet”. He further stated that “The FITI project is unprecedented across the world. It is open to society and is capable of supporting experimental trials of innovative network structures.”

This is one of the major win for China when it comes to the speed game. Earlier, China was dependent on Japan and the US for routers and other internet related technologies but things have changed with this internet connection. The hardware including optical fibre, switches to routers and software used in this system has been domestically produced. Additionally, the team has also proposed technology that can aggregate multiple optical paths to increase the upper limits of data transmission.

Xu Mingwei of Tsinghua University said the network replaces the need for 10 regular tracks to carry the same amount of data, resulting in a more cost-effective and manageable system.

