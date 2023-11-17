OpenAI planning to introduce ChatGPT in classrooms; should teachers be worried?

Despite criticism from teachers, OpenAI is planning to introduce ChatGPT in schools. As per a report by Reuters, OpenAI's chief operating officer, Brad Lightcap, stated that the company is exploring ways to implement their AI chatbot in classrooms. ChatGPT has gained huge popularity in less than a year. While many believe that it threatens their jobs, others think that it is a great learning tool. Teachers have been raising alarms regarding the use of this technology in schools due to cheating concerns.

At the INSEAD Americas Conference, Lightcap stated, “Most teachers are trying to figure out ways to incorporate (ChatGPT) into the curriculum and into the way they teach. We at OpenAI are trying to help them think through the problem, and we probably next year will establish a team with the sole intent of doing that.”

Talking about the fear that teachers pointed out about the AI chatbot, Lightcap revealed that earlier teachers thought that it was the “worst thing that ever happened”, but then they started seeing the AI tool can be beneficial.

Talking about OpenAI’s plans, Lightcap said that their team is already exploring ways to implement ChatGPT in classrooms. He added that the company is engaging with educators to inform them about ChatGPT’s capabilities and the ongoing efforts to improve the product. He said, “This is an important conversation to have so that they are aware of the potential benefits and misuse of AI, and so they understand how they might apply it to their classrooms."

OpenAI has collaborated with education groups like Khan Academy to create AI-powered tutors and Schmidt Futures to provide educations to underserved communities. Andrew Mayne, a former OpenAI employee who works with educators through his AI consulting firm Interdimensional, emphasised that ChatGPT can create content for different learning styles. He added that ChatGPT does not judge you which is why students will not hesitate to ask questions. According to Mayne, ChatGPT can also allow teachers to be more creative in the classrooms, for examples, introduction of medieval times in class.

