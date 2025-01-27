China's new AI model that rivals OpenAI, Google, Microsoft is taking the internet by storm; here’s why

A Chinese startup called DeepSeek has launched a new AI model. It has drawn significant attention from the tech community because it seems to be direct competitor to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, the model that made generative AI a household name. The emergence of this new company has also highlighted how Chinese AI companies are finding innovative ways to overcome challenges like US chip export sanctions.

Related Articles

DeepSeek R1’s performance has sparked conversations about the global AI landscape, with some celebrating its success as a win for open-source development, while others question its broader implications for AI competition.

What is DeepSeek R1?

DeepSeek R1 is an advanced large language model (LLM) designed for reasoning-intensive tasks, such as mathematics and coding. The model’s developers, based in Hangzhou, China, claim it matches or even outperforms some of OpenAI’s popular models, like ChatGPT o1, but at a much lower cost.

One of DeepSeek’s standout features is its efficiency. Unlike many resource-heavy AI models, it was designed to minimise memory use and reduce computing demands, making it more accessible for researchers and developers. Smaller versions of the model are open-sourced and can even run on laptops.

This innovation has been particularly impressive given the challenges facing Chinese AI companies, such as US restrictions on cutting-edge semiconductor exports. To build R1, DeepSeek relied on a mix of pre-sanction Nvidia A100 chips and less powerful alternatives, pushing the team to find creative solutions.

Mixed reactions to DeepSeek R1

As news of the launch spread, reactions from the global tech community have been divided. Some have praised the model as a step forward for open-source AI development, while others raised concerns about its geopolitical implications.

Meta’s Chief AI Scientist, Yann LeCun, emphasised the role of open-source collaboration in DeepSeek’s success. He argued that the focus should be on the growing power of open-source models, rather than framing the achievement as a contest between China and the US.

“To people who see the performance of DeepSeek and think: ‘China is surpassing the US in AI.’ You are reading this wrong,” LeCun wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “The correct reading is: ‘Open-source models are surpassing proprietary ones.’”

LeCun praised DeepSeek’s use of tools like PyTorch and LLaMA—both open-source projects—to build its model. By keeping its work open-source, DeepSeek allows others to benefit from its innovations, reinforcing the collaborative nature of AI research.

Not everyone shares LeCun’s optimism. Neal Khosla, CEO of Curai, took a more sceptical stance, claiming DeepSeek’s low-cost approach might be part of a broader geopolitical strategy.

“The company is a CCP state psyop,” Khosla wrote on X, alleging that DeepSeek is “faking the cost was low to justify setting price low and hoping everyone switches to it [to] damage AI competitiveness in the US.”

Khosla’s comments, however, have been criticised for lacking evidence. A Community Note attached to his post pointed out that his father, Vinod Khosla, is an OpenAI investor, raising questions about potential bias in his claims.

Others see DeepSeek’s emergence as a boost for global AI progress. Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan suggested that advancements like DeepSeek could benefit US companies by accelerating the adoption of AI technologies.

“If training models get cheaper faster and easier,” Tan wrote on X, “the demand for inference (actual real-world use of AI) will grow and accelerate even faster, which assures the supply of compute will be used.”

Tan’s perspective reflects a broader view that competition in the AI sector will spur innovation and drive the industry forward, rather than holding it back.