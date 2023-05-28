China's social media cleanup: 1.4 million posts deleted in two-month probe

In a sweeping move, China's Cyberspace Administration (CAC) has recently taken action to delete approximately 1.4 million social media posts following a rigorous two-month investigation. The probe targeted a range of issues, including the spread of misinformation, illegal profiteering, and the impersonation of state officials, Reuters reported.

The campaign, which lasted from March 10 to May 22, resulted in the closure of 67,000 social media accounts and the removal of hundreds of thousands of posts. This effort is part of China's ongoing strategy to "clean" its cyberspace and enhance control over online platforms.

The recent crackdown primarily focused on popular Chinese social media applications such as WeChat, Douyin, and Weibo. The targeted accounts were categorised as "self-media," which refers to accounts that publish news and information but are not government-run or state-approved. These accounts often face scrutiny and potential censorship if they share sensitive or critical content concerning the Communist Party, the government, or the military.

Of the 67,000 permanently closed accounts, nearly 8,000 were removed for spreading fake news, rumours, and harmful information, according to the CAC. Moreover, around 930,000 additional accounts received milder penalties, such as the removal of followers, temporary suspension, or the revocation of profit-making privileges.

In a separate initiative, the CAC recently shut down over 100,000 accounts that misrepresented news anchors and media agencies in response to the growing threat of AI-enabled fake news coverage. This action aimed to counter the dissemination of false information and ensure greater authenticity in the online news environment.

The latest campaign by the CAC also targeted around 13,000 counterfeit military accounts, bearing names such as "Chinese Red Army Command," "Chinese Anti-terrorist Force," and "Strategic Missile Force." Furthermore, 25,000 accounts were implicated in impersonating public institutions, including disease control centres and state-run research institutes. An additional 187,000 accounts faced consequences for impersonating news media businesses, while over 430,000 accounts were flagged for offering professional advice or educational services without appropriate qualifications. Approximately 45,000 accounts were closed for engaging in activities such as hyping controversial topics, seeking attention, and illegal monetisation.

The CAC emphasised its active collaboration with public security and market supervision departments during the campaign to crack down on illegal "self-media." The administration called upon internet users to participate in monitoring and reporting illegal activities, urging them to provide relevant information to help maintain a clean and regulated cyberspace.

