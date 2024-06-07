CoinDCX launches CoinDCX Prime for high-net-worth crypto investors in India, aiming for $100 million AUM by 2025

Recognising the growing demand for crypto investments from high-net-worth individuals and institutions, CoinDCX has introduced CoinDCX Prime, a suite of tailored services designed to cater to this exclusive clientele.

CoinDCX Prime offers a personalised investment experience for High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs), Family Offices, and Institutional Investors with a minimum investment portfolio of INR 50 Lakhs. The platform has observed a significant surge in participation from this investor segment, prompting the launch of these dedicated services.

Exclusive Benefits for Prime Members:

Personalised Onboarding and Guidance: Dedicated key account managers provide tailored support throughout the investment journey.

Expert Tax and Legal Counsel: Access to renowned tax and legal professionals specialising in the crypto industry.

Competitive Fee Structure: Benefit from the lowest trading fees and no additional charges for asset custody or holding gains.

Yield-Generating Opportunities: Exclusive access to structured products and yield-generation strategies through the Advanced Earn product.

CoinDCX Prime builds upon the platform's existing VIP program and OTC desk, further enhancing the investment experience for high-value clients. The launch aligns with the growing global trend of HNIs and institutions diversifying their portfolios with alternative investments like crypto assets.

A recent Bain study highlighted the increasing interest in alternative investments among wealthy individuals seeking higher returns and portfolio diversification. The approval of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) further solidifies the legitimacy of crypto assets within the global investment landscape.

"CoinDCX has established itself as a leading platform for HNIs and institutional investors," said Minal Thukral, Head of Strategy and Growth. "Over 1.5 crore Indian investors trust CoinDCX for their crypto journey. We are glad to witness the same level of trust and interest from HNIs. We've onboarded over 100 institutional investors, and 2,500+ HNI clients, and serve over 25 family offices already. There is significant demand from this category of investors, which is why we are launching Prime Services. These investors seek long-term value and require specialised services. CoinDCX will cater to their needs with personalised support, exclusive research, customised newsletters, and priority access to new offerings, creating a superior investment experience."

“At CoinDCX, we always have a compliance-first approach. We were the first exchange in India to register as an FIU IND entity. We have already won the trust of more than 1.5 crore retail customers. I believe this will play an important role in onboarding HNIs, family offices, and institutional investors as well,” added Minal.