Concord review: A solid shooter searching for its identity

Concord, the latest online first-person shooter from Sony's Firewalk Studios, arrives with a bang – and a healthy dose of scepticism. After a tumultuous pre-launch period, plagued by comparisons to other popular titles, this sci-fi hero shooter attempts to carve its own path with a premium price tag, a refreshing lack of microtransactions, and a cast of quirky characters. While it delivers a polished and entertaining gameplay experience, Concord struggles to escape the shadow of its inspirations, leaving its long-term future uncertain.

A Premium Package Without the Gimmicks

Concord sets itself apart from the crowded free-to-play market with a Rs 2,499 price tag, granting access to all 16 characters, 12 maps, and six game modes from day one. There are no battle passes, loot boxes, or hidden costs – a welcome departure from the norm. Cosmetics are planned for future release, but for now, it's a purely skill-based playing field.

Meet the Freegunners: Heroes with Personality (and Tupperware)

Concord's roster of 16 "Freegunners" – mercenaries from the spaceship Northstar – offers a diverse range of personalities and abilities. From the lizard-like healer Lennox to the fiery pyromaniac Haymar, each character boasts unique skills and playstyles. Lark, a fungal humanoid, can deploy warp plants and mobility buffs, while the hulking Emari provides armour and shields for her allies.

A clever mechanic encourages character switching mid-match, offering strategic advantages and unlocking bonuses for subsequent heroes. Variants of each Freegunner add further depth, with tweaks to abilities and stats. This system, combined with the absence of respawns in certain modes, promotes thoughtful team composition and mastery of multiple characters.

Stunning Visuals, Questionable Designs

Concord shines in its visual presentation. Dense environments, detailed skyboxes, and superb motion-captured animations bring the game's retro sci-fi aesthetic to life. However, some character designs miss the mark, ranging from the absurd (1-Off, the recycling robot with a vacuum cleaner) to the baffling (DeVeers sporting a Tupperware helmet). The uncanny valley effect is also present, though it doesn't detract significantly from the overall visual appeal.

Guardians of the Gameplay Loop

While the production values are impressive, the gameplay itself feels heavily inspired by other successful titles. Star Child, a blue-and-red shotgunner, is reminiscent of Drax from Guardians of the Galaxy, while Teo embodies the quintessential gruff space soldier archetype. The weekly cinematic skits, while promising, feel more like a marketing ploy than a meaningful addition to the experience.

Engaging Gameplay, Limited Modes

The gameplay loop is undeniably fun, with fast-paced action, strategic character switching, and a satisfying sense of progression. However, the limited number of modes at launch raises concerns about long-term player retention. Concord lacks the sprawling world and constant content updates of games like Fortnite, relying instead on the core gameplay experience to keep players engaged.

Verdict: A Promising Start with an Uncertain Future

Concord is a polished and enjoyable shooter with a refreshing business model and engaging gameplay. Its lack of originality and limited content at launch raises concerns about its longevity, and its future success will depend on Firewalk Studios' ability to expand and evolve the experience. For now, Concord offers a solid foundation for a potentially great hero shooter, but it remains to be seen whether it can truly carve its own niche in a crowded market.

Score: 7/10