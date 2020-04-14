Coronavirus lockdown: PM Modi asks people to download Aarogya Setu app; here's why

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appealed to the people to download the Aarogya Setu mobile app. Aarogya Setu was launched by the central government on April 2 to help people identify the risk of contracting the coronavirus by using bluetooth and location features. The people can also use the app to alert authorities if they have come in close contact with a person infected with the deadly virus. The app is available in 11 languages including English, Hindi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bengali, Kannada, among others.

Earlier too, Modi asked people to download the app saying it is a fantastic use of technology to combat coronavirus. "By leveraging technology, it provides important information. As more and more people use it, its effectiveness will increase," he tweeted. He also shared links from where the app can be downloaded from online stores. Aarogya Setu is based on Singapore's successful community tracing app 'TraceTogether'. Other countries are also developing similar kinds of apps to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Benefits of Aarogya Setu app

The app is designed in such a way that it keeps a user informed in case she or he has crossed paths with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus. A user will be alerted if they came in close proximity with, unknowingly, tests positive. The app alerts are accompanied by instructions on how to self-isolate and what to do in case you developed coronavirus symptoms.

Aarogya Setu app use

Aarogya Setu uses the Bluetooth and location-generated features to inform a user if he has come across any COVID-19 confirmed person or those suspected of coronavirus.

Here's how you can download the app:

Step 1: Go to Play Store and type Aarogya Setu on search bar

Step 2: Click on Install

Step 3: Once the app gets installed, select the language

Step 4: Switch on Bluetooth and location

Step 5: Enter the phone number and verify it by using the one-time password (OTP)

Step 6: Set "location sharing" to always. Location data is sent to the government.

Step 7: Take the assessment before you start using the app

This test helps to check if the app user has novel coronavirus symptoms. The answers collected are sent to government servers, allowing the government to take timely steps to curb the spread, if necessary. Aarogya Setu is available on both Android and iOS. It can be downloaded from respective play stores.