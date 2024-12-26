Could OpenAI's next innovation be a Humanoid Robot? Here's what we know

OpenAI, the maker of the popular AI chatbot ChatGPT, is reportedly considering entering the field of humanoid robots. According to a report by The Information, OpenAI has held discussions about entering the robotics space and making human-like robots in particular.

This isn't the first time OpenAI has expressed interest in robotics and humanoids. Until 2021, OpenAI had a dedicated robotics division, with a focus on creating AI models that could power autonomous machines. However, that division was shut down to focus more on artificial intelligence software, rather than hardware. Wojciech Zaremba, then the leader of that division, confirmed in a podcast that the team gave up on it because they couldn't train something to the desired intelligence level.

However, it seems like the company has renewed its interest in robotics. The Information, which has reported this story, has cited two unnamed people with direct knowledge of the matter. However, this report did not reveal the extent of these discussions.

OpenAI has also been investing in robotic startups such as Figure AI, Physical Intelligence and 1X Technologies. These startups have been working on building humanoid robots and developing artificial general intelligence or AGI.

A report from earlier this year also claimed that OpenAI had begun hiring several research engineers specialising in robotics. The AI company was also reportedly in talks with Broadcom and TSMC to develop its first in-house chip to support its artificial intelligence systems.

Currently, there is very limited information on OpenAI's ambitions to dive into the world of robotics, especially humanoid robots. However, it doesn't seem to be a high-priority matter for the company. As per the report, OpenAI is prioritising developing its reasoning model and an AI agent that could 'help automate all manner of software engineering and analysis tasks'.

What is a Humanoid Robot?

A humanoid robot is designed to mimic human appearance and behaviours and is with a head, torso, arms, and legs. These robots aim to perform tasks in human-like ways, making them suitable for environments designed for humans. Some recent examples include Tesla Bot (Optimus), Atlas by Boston Dynamics, and CyberOne by Xiaomi.

Humanoid robots can be a critical tool for testing AI capabilities in their physical forms, as well as automating repetitive jobs in warehouses or factories.