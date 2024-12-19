OpenAI’s ChatGPT is now on WhatsApp; here's how to message the AI chatbot for free

OpenAI has now introduced ChatGPT on WhatsApp. The integration is free to use, allowing users to interact with the AI as if chatting with a friend or Meta’s own AI on the messaging platform.

The announcement marks the tenth reveal in OpenAI’s “12 Days of OpenAI” series, a mix of major updates and smaller feature rollouts. Following the release of tools like Sora, OpenAI now enables users globally to add +1-1800-242-8478 as a WhatsApp contact, creating an accessible channel to engage with AI even on low-data connections.

With over 2.7 billion active users worldwide, WhatsApp serves as a crucial platform for OpenAI to tap into, especially with the growing competition from Meta’s AI tools. WhatsApp’s wide user base and its popularity in regions with inconsistent access to high-speed internet make it an ideal medium for AI expansion.

“People in areas with limited data can now access AI-powered assistance without requiring the web-heavy infrastructure of the ChatGPT app,” OpenAI stated.

Call 1-800-CHAT-GPT.



— OpenAI (@OpenAI) December 18, 2024

The ChatGPT on WhatsApp feature uses OpenAI’s GPT-4o-mini model, the same version powering the free ChatGPT app. Users can chat with the AI, ask for creative writing help, brainstorm ideas, get travel or recipe recommendations, or engage in general conversations on topics ranging from news to hobbies.

For users in the U.S., an additional feature allows voice calls with ChatGPT, leveraging OpenAI’s Realtime API to create a dynamic, conversational experience.

To start, people in the U.S. will get 15 minutes per month of voice calling.



— OpenAI (@OpenAI) December 18, 2024

OpenAI emphasises that this release is experimental, and usage may be subject to rate limits and demand-based availability. The company advises users requiring advanced tools, higher limits, or personalized experiences to continue accessing ChatGPT through their existing accounts.