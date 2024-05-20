scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin surges past $67,000 amid softening US inflation, interest in spot Bitcoin ETFs

Feedback

Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin surges past $67,000 amid softening US inflation, interest in spot Bitcoin ETFs

Bitcoin (BTC) surged past $67,000 over the weekend, marking its first rise to this level in nearly a month. This change was driven by recent data showing a softening in U.S. inflation and significant interest in spot Bitcoin ETFs.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Crypto exchanges need to a understand the critical issue looming large: the need to navigate the compliance landscape that is presented by regulators for platforms operating in this space. Crypto exchanges need to a understand the critical issue looming large: the need to navigate the compliance landscape that is presented by regulators for platforms operating in this space.

Bitcoin (BTC) surged past $67,000 over the weekend, marking its first rise to this level in nearly a month. This change was driven by recent data showing a softening in U.S. inflation and significant interest in spot Bitcoin ETFs according to Parth Chaturvedi, Investments Head at CoinSwitch Ventures. However, Bitcoin's rise was less impressive compared to other cryptocurrencies like Chainlink (LINK), Ether (ETH), and Solana (SOL), which saw bigger gains.

Chaturvedi explained, "This swift change in sentiment comes on the heels of recent economic data indicating a softening in U.S. inflation, coupled with regulatory filings revealing significant interest in the relatively new spot Bitcoin ETFs."

The crypto industry is lobbying Congress for new regulations. The House of Representatives will vote next week on the Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act (FIT21). Chaturvedi claims this could become the first major crypto regulation bill. Turkey is also introducing a bill to regulate crypto businesses, with the Capital Markets Board (CMB) overseeing these enterprises.

Rajagopal Menon, VP at WazirX, highlighted that Shiba Inu (SHIB) is trading around $0.000023 and could rise to $0.000030 if it breaks resistance at $0.000025, driven by a bullish trend in Bitcoin.

Menon stated, "Shiba Inu (SHIB) is trading around $0.000023, with resistance at $0.000025. If it breaks this level, SHIB could rise to $0.000030, driven by a broader bullish trend in Bitcoin."

XRP is trading at $0.5130, aiming for $0.5172 and $0.5228, but could face increased bearish momentum if it drops below $0.500.

Menon added, "XRP is trading at $0.5130, targeting $0.5172 and $0.5228. A drop below $0.500 could increase bearish momentum for XRP."

Menon also noted, "Bitcoin's moving averages suggest a 'Buy' sentiment, having surpassed previous levels. However, price movements are becoming more challenging due to post-halving consolidation and mid-year sentiment shifts."

CoinDCX research team reported that in the last 24 hours, BTC and ETH dropped by over 2 per cent. Both cryptocurrencies continue to show choppy price action, remaining within a range and experiencing liquidations on both sides.

Funding rates are neutral, and overall price action is mixed, with both at key support levels. The exchange's research team claims that the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers will be important as they are expected to impact the market significantly. They further claimed that while most altcoins are declining, meme tokens like PEPE are seeing significant gains, driven by buzz around US gaming stock GME.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: May 20, 2024, 4:23 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement