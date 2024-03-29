Deadline to update Aadhaar details online extended by govt: Here’s what you can update for free

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has once again shown leniency towards Aadhaar card holders, granting an extended deadline for updating their information online without incurring any charges. Residents now have until the 14th of June 2024 to ensure their Aadhaar details are current, marking a significant extension from the previous deadline of 14th March. This move comes in response to widespread concerns that the initial timeframe was insufficient for all individuals to complete their updates effectively.

Aadhaar, a 12-digit unique identity number issued to Indian residents, serves as a cornerstone in accessing various government services and conducting financial transactions. By integrating biometric data with Aadhaar, the system acts as a safeguard against duplicity and aids in identifying fraudulent activities. Therefore, by promptly updating their documents, residents can safeguard the accuracy of their information and mitigate the risk of misuse.

The Importance of Updating Aadhaar Details

UIDAI underscores several key reasons for residents to ensure their Aadhaar details remain up-to-date:

1. Accuracy: Keeping Aadhaar information accurate minimises errors during authentication processes.

2. Improved Services: Updated Aadhaar data facilitates the seamless delivery of government services and benefits.

3. Security: Verifying demographic information strengthens Aadhaar's security measures and aids in the detection of counterfeit identities.

UIDAI's recommendations extend to individuals who obtained their Aadhaar cards more than a decade ago, urging them to update their Proof of Identity (POI) and Proof of Address (POA) documents. Additionally, it is essential to update a child's biometric details on their Aadhaar card at ages 5 and 15. The process mirrors that for adults, with no separate procedure for minors, with a dedicated card, known as Baal Aadhaar, even available for newborns.

Guidelines for Online Updating until June 14, 2024

Residents can follow these steps to update their Aadhaar details online free of charge:

1. Visit the myAadhaar portal: uidai.gov.in/en/

2. Login using your Aadhaar number and the OTP received on your registered mobile number.

3. Review the existing identity and address details displayed on your profile.

4. If any information requires correction, select the relevant document (POI/POA) and upload a scanned copy (JPEG, PNG, or PDF format, less than 2 MB).

5. Upon uploading both documents, submit your consent for the update.

Free Updates Include:

- Name

- Address

- Date of Birth/Age

- Gender

- Mobile Number

- Email Address

- Relationship Status

- Information Sharing Consent

While all demographic details can be updated online, biometric features such as facial photographs, iris scans, or fingerprints require verification, which can be done by visiting an Aadhaar Enrolment Centre.

Offline Update Process:

For those preferring offline channels, the following steps are recommended:

1. Visit the Aadhaar locator website: bhuvan.nrsc.gov.in/aadhaar/

2. Click on the "Centres Nearby" tab to locate nearby Aadhaar enrolment centres.

3. Alternatively, search for centres by entering your PIN code in the "Search by PIN Code" section.

4. Visit the selected centre with the necessary documents and adhere to their instructions for updating your Aadhaar details.

A fee of Rs 50 is applicable for document updates at Aadhaar centres.