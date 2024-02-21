Deepfake of Virat Kohli promoting betting app goes viral on social media

Cyber fraudsters have used deepfake technology to manipulate a video of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli for deceptive advertisement. The ads falsely show Kohli endorsing a betting app, promising significant profits from minor investments.

A specific video of Kohli allegedly endorsing the app in Hindi has widely spread on social media platforms. To make the video seem real, the fraudsters have edited the footage to include prominent Aaj Tak TV journalist, Anjana Om Kashyap, giving the impression that the ad was broadcast during a live news segment.

The fraudsters have also altered an interview clip of Kohli, replacing his real voice with a synthetic one to make it seem like he is promoting an online game of dubious value.

In another deepfake video, Kohli is shown speaking English with an intermittent American accent, with a deepfake of another news presenter promoting the gambling app. This misuse of celebrities' images is not new.

Earlier, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar had addressed a fake video where he was shown discussing his daughter Sara playing a specific game. Tendulkar has urged social media platforms to be vigilant and responsive to complaints, emphasizing that prompt action is crucial to stop the spread of misinformation and deepfakes.