Delhivery brings ultra-fast 2-hour deliveries in India; see details

Delhivery, India’s leading integrated logistics services provider, has launched a new service called 'Rapid Commerce,' promising sub-two-hour deliveries for brands aiming to meet the growing consumer demand for swift order fulfilment. The service has been initially rolled out in Bengaluru, where it is already processing over 300 orders daily, according to the company.

Ajith Pai, Chief Operating Officer at Delhivery, stated, "With Rapid Commerce, leading D2C brands can create a superior direct experience and greater control over customer loyalty. Brands can provide consumers faster access to a vast catalogue of products at efficient costs by using our network of shared in-city Rapid Stores."

The company plans to expand the Rapid Stores service to other cities, including Hyderabad, Chennai, NCR, Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad, in the coming months. The service caters to brands across various sectors such as beauty and personal care, apparel and fashion, electronics, and accessories, enabling them to reach consumers within hours of an order being placed on their platforms.

Quick Commerce in India: A Growing Market

The quick commerce market in India has experienced significant growth in recent years. According to a report by Mordor Intelligence, the market size is estimated at USD 3.49 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 4.35 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 4.5% during the forecast period.

Additionally, a report by by financial services firm Chryseum notes that the quick commerce industry in India has witnessed a sales surge of over 280% in the past two years, reflecting the increasing consumer preference for rapid delivery services.

This expansion reflects a broader trend in the Indian e-commerce sector, which has been rapidly evolving to meet consumer expectations for faster and more efficient delivery services. Delhivery’s introduction of Rapid Commerce aligns with this trend, offering brands the capability to enhance customer satisfaction through expedited deliveries.