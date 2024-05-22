Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA launched to accelerate AI adoption and innovation; see details

Building on the initial announcement in March, Dell this week expanded the Dell AI Factory with NVIDIA. This partnership brings together integrated Dell and NVIDIA capabilities, as well as pre-validated, full-stack solutions, further accelerating AI adoption and innovation. This comes in response to the rapidly growing demand for AI solutions across industries.

The Dell AI Factory offers businesses access to the industry's broadest AI portfolio, spanning from devices to data centres to the cloud, along with an open ecosystem of technology partners. This allows customers to tailor AI applications to their specific needs, either through traditional purchase or a Dell APEX subscription.

“AI is transforming business at an unprecedented pace," said Jeff Clarke, vice chairman and chief operating officer of Dell Technologies. "What's needed is new IT infrastructure and devices purpose-built to meet the specific demands of AI. The Dell AI Factory helps customers accelerate AI adoption with the world’s broadest AI portfolio and leading AI ecosystem partners, offering right-sized approaches and greater control over AI deployments on-premises, at the edge and across cloud environments.”

Dell's AI Factory is built upon a robust end-to-end AI portfolio encompassing client devices, servers, storage, data protection, and networking.

To further assist customers in their AI journey, Dell is expanding its AI Professional Services portfolio. These services provide expert guidance and support for implementing Microsoft Copilot solutions and accelerating AI prototyping using the Dell Portal on Hugging Face.