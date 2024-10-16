Dell Launches XPS 13 (9350) in India with Intel Lunar Lake chip, AI features, and 26-hour battery

Dell has officially launched its new XPS 13 (9350) laptop in India, bringing the latest hardware innovations to the country after its global debut last month. The premium Dell XPS 13 (9350) laptop comes equipped with Intel's cutting-edge Lunar Lake processors, multiple display options, and advanced AI capabilities, catering to consumers looking for a high-performance device for both work and entertainment. The starting price for the Dell XPS 13 (9350) in India is set at Rs. 1,81,990.

Dell XPS 13 (9350) Specifications

The Dell XPS 13 (9350) can be configured with up to Intel Core Ultra 9 288V Lunar Lake processors, paired with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and Intel Arc Xe Graphics, promising top-tier performance for demanding tasks. A dedicated Intel AI Boost neural processing unit (NPU) enables efficient AI capabilities, including Microsoft Studio Effects for enhancing video call quality. Dell claims that the new laptop offers 3.1 times better performance in content creation and video editing tasks compared to the previous generation model.

Display and graphics

Display options for the Dell XPS 13 (9350) include a 13.4-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering vibrant visuals with up to 500 nits of peak brightness and a resolution of 1,920x1,200 pixels. Additionally, a Quad-HD+ IPS LCD and an OLED touchscreen variant are also available, featuring added Corning Gorilla Glass protection, though these versions are limited to a 60Hz refresh rate.

Performance and storage

For storage, the Dell XPS 13 (9350) can be configured with up to 2TB of NVMe SSD storage, allowing users to store large files and applications with ease. The device is powered by a 3-cell 55Wh battery that supports 60W charging via a USB Type-C port, with Dell claiming an impressive 26 hours of video playback at 1080p resolution.

Connectivity and ports

Connectivity options are also state-of-the-art, with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 providing faster and more stable wireless connections. The laptop includes two USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, along with 2W speakers, a full-HD camera, and dual-array microphones, ensuring a comprehensive multimedia experience.

Price and availability in India

The Dell XPS 13 (9350) is now available at select Dell Exclusive Stores, large format retail outlets, and multi-brand outlets. The laptop will also be available on Dell's official website starting October 18. With its combination of cutting-edge specifications, Intel Lunar Lake processors, and AI-driven enhancements, Dell is positioning the XPS 13 (9350) as a flagship device for both productivity and entertainment. The variant with Intel Core Ultra7 processor 256V is listed at a price of Rs 1,81,990 for the 16GB RAM variant.

Key Features of Dell XPS 13 (9350):