Vijay Sales Festive Sale: Up to 70% off and exclusive deals on iPhones, TVs, laptops and more

Vijay Sales has kicked off its Festive Celebration Sale, providing customers with the chance to grab top electronics and home appliances at discounts of up to 70%. Running across all Vijay Sales stores and its online platform, the sale includes a range of deals on smartphones, televisions, home appliances, and more, making it the ideal time for shoppers to upgrade their tech while enjoying substantial savings.

Highlighting the sale is an exclusive pre-booking offer on the Sansui 100-inch 4K QLED TV, available at a discounted price of ₹2,75,000—down from the usual ₹4,99,000. This limited-time offer is valid from midnight on October 12 to October 14, with deliveries starting October 21. The TV supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and comes equipped with Google Assistant, alongside popular streaming apps like Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar.

Nilesh Gupta, Director of Vijay Sales, shared, “We’re excited to offer our customers access to the latest technology at unbeatable prices this festive season. Our Festive Celebration Sale is about helping customers elevate their lifestyle with the best in tech, whether they’re looking to upgrade their phones, enhance their home entertainment, or explore premium appliances.”

As part of the sale, Vijay Sales is also offering deals on Apple products, including the new iPhone 16 series starting at ₹74,900 with instant bank cashback. Apple Watches are available from ₹22,900, while MacBook prices start at ₹72,590, and AirPods from ₹11,900. The store’s Apple ecosystem offerings allow customers to create a seamless tech experience with accessories starting from ₹899.

The sale features competitive pricing on a range of smartphones, starting at just ₹7,999 for budget models, with 5G smartphones from ₹10,999. Premium models are also on offer, including the OnePlus Nord 4 5G at ₹31,999, bundled with bank cashback options. For those looking to enhance their computing setup, laptops are available from ₹19,990, and select gaming accessories are marked down by up to 50%.

In the home entertainment category, Vijay Sales offers LED TVs starting at ₹8,500, with QLED options from ₹14,990. Audio enthusiasts can find deals on speakers, starting at ₹1,299, and premium soundbars like the boAt Aavante Bar Theme at ₹8,999. The sale also features wearables, including the FireBoltt 4G Pro VoLTE Smartwatch at ₹1,999 and earbuds from brands like CMF by Nothing at ₹1,799.

The Festive Celebration Sale extends to home appliances, offering washer-dryer combos from ₹12,990, refrigerators with discounts up to 50%, and other kitchen essentials such as the Wonderchef Regalia Digital Airfryer at ₹3,799. Vijay Sales has also introduced exclusive in-store deals, like a single-door refrigerator for ₹10,990 and a front-load washing machine at ₹21,990.

Bank offers add even more value, with instant discounts available for HDFC, HSBC, Yes Bank, and many other credit and debit card holders. These deals include up to 10% off select transactions, making it easy for customers to save on their purchases.

The Festive Celebration Sale promises a variety of tech and appliance deals to suit all budgets. Customers can visit Vijay Sales stores or explore these offers online at www.vijaysales.com to make the most of the festive season savings.