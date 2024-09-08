Primebook S 4G review: Android laptop for budget-conscious users

The Primebook S 4G is an affordable laptop that aims to bridge the gap between smartphones and traditional laptops. Running on PrimeOS, an Android-based operating system designed for desktop use, it offers access to a vast library of Android apps and promises a user-friendly experience. But does it deliver on its promises, and is it a viable alternative to a Chromebook or a low-cost Windows laptop?

Design and Build: Compact and Lightweight

The Primebook S 4G sports a compact and lightweight design, making it ideal for students and users on the go. The 11.6-inch display is housed in a sleek chassis that weighs just 1.065kg. The build quality feels surprisingly solid for a laptop at this price point, and the premium finish adds a touch of elegance.

PrimeOS: Android on the Desktop

The heart of the Primebook S 4G is PrimeOS, an Android-based operating system optimised for laptops. PrimeOS provides a desktop-like interface with a taskbar, multiple windows, and keyboard shortcuts, making it a familiar experience for users accustomed to traditional operating systems.

The laptop offers access to a vast library of Android apps via the Google Play Store, enabling users to enjoy popular apps for productivity, entertainment, communication, and more. The inclusion of Microsoft Office access is a welcome addition, providing essential tools for students and professionals.

Performance and Battery Life

Powered by a MediaTek MT8788 octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM, the Primebook S 4G delivers decent performance for everyday tasks like browsing, document editing, and video streaming. However, it's not designed for demanding applications or heavy multitasking.

The battery life is advertised as up to 6 hours, which is sufficient for a few hours of work or study. However, real-world usage might result in shorter battery life, especially with demanding tasks or continuous 4G connectivity.

Display and Sound

The 11.6-inch display offers a 1366x768 resolution, which is adequate for its size. The display quality is decent, with good colour reproduction and viewing angles. However, the brightness could be better, especially for outdoor use.

The laptop features dual speakers that deliver acceptable sound quality for casual multimedia consumption. However, don't expect exceptional audio fidelity or high-volume output.

Connectivity and Features

The Primebook S 4G offers several connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and, as the name suggests, 4G cellular connectivity. The inclusion of a 4G SIM slot allows users to stay connected even when Wi-Fi is unavailable, making it a convenient option for students and mobile professionals.

The laptop also features a keymapping function, allowing users to customise keyboard and touchpad responses for a more personalised experience. The inclusion of a Type-C charger with fast charging capabilities is a welcome addition, ensuring quicker charging times.

Verdict: A Budget-Friendly Option with Trade-offs

The Primebook S 4G is a budget-friendly laptop that offers the convenience of Android apps in a compact and lightweight form factor. Its affordability and 4G connectivity make it an attractive option for students and users on the go. However, its limited performance, average display brightness, and reliance on an Android-based operating system might not suit everyone's needs.

If you're looking for a highly affordable laptop for basic tasks and value portability and cellular connectivity, the Primebook S 4G is worth considering. However, if you need a more powerful machine for demanding applications or prefer a traditional operating system like Windows or ChromeOS, other options might be a better fit.